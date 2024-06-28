An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Updates Families of Vietnam War Missing

June 28, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The Defense Department has a steadfast and sacred commitment to finding, recovering, identifying and repatriating the remains of its heroes who are unaccounted for, said Kelly K. McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

A man speaks to a group of military and civilian personnel.
McKeague Remarks
Kelly K. McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, speaks in Washington, to family members of missing service members from the Vietnam War, June 27, 2024.
Photo By: David Vergun. DOD
McKeague spoke yesterday to family members of missing service members who fought in the Vietnam War. Today, agency personnel will continue to provide family members with individual updates on the searches for their loved ones at meetings in Washington. 

While DPAA has been searching for service members from all wars dating to World War II, the agency has prioritized finding the missing from the Vietnam War since firsthand witnesses in several nations where operations took place are aging and dying, he said. 

Senior Defense Department officials have visited Southeast Asian leaders to lay the groundwork for sending DPAA teams to investigate and excavate sites for possible remains, he said, adding that talks with officials in Vietnam, Cambodia, China and Thailand have been fruitful. 

The silhouette of a man on a flag is shown.
POW/MIA Flag
A POW/MIA flag flies at a site in Normandy, France, where Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel are recovering the possible remains of World War II Army Air Corps aviators, June 1, 2024.
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
Everyone in DOD, not just at DPAA, believes the agency's mission is a sacred obligation and a moral imperative, McKeague said.

"These are world renowned individuals, whether historians, scientists, archaeologists or anthropologists. And as renowned as they are, what sets them apart is not their professionalism, which is eye-watering, [but] what sets them apart is their passion, their dedication, and their commitment to you," he said. 

People sit at tables and chatter.
POW/MIA Briefing
Family members of missing service members from the Vietnam War talk during a briefing by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel in Washington, June 27, 2024.
Photo By: David Vergun, DOD
"Your loved ones made the supreme sacrifice on behalf of their nation. The nation — and we're just an instrument of the nation — is obliged morally to do everything humanly possible to give you these answers," he said, referring to finding the missing and returning them home. While Vietnam is an agency priority, DPAA teams are at work in dozens of other nations outside Southeast Asia, searching for remains from World War II, the Korean War and other periods. 

Experience: These Heroes are Not Forgotten Experience: These Heroes are Not Forgotten: https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Experience/POW-MIA/

POW/MIA Vietnam War

