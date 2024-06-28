An official website of the United States Government 
Navy to Set Sail on Goodwill Mission in Latin America, Caribbean

June 28, 2024 | By Joseph Clark, DOD News

The Navy is set to kick off a two-month humanitarian and civic assistance deployment to five countries in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility as part of the United States' continued commitment to fostering goodwill and improving interoperability throughout the region.

Sailors on top of a Navy ship look at women wearing colorful dresses dance on a pier below.
Continuing Promise
The USNS Burlington, an expeditionary fast-transport ship, arrives in Santa Marta, Colombia, as part of Continuing Promise 2023, Aug. 20, 2023.
Photo By: Navy Lt. j.g. Nicko West
More than 100 personnel aboard the USNS Burlington, an expeditionary fast-transport vessel, will deploy next week as part of Continuing Promise, an annual series of civic engagements led by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command.  

This year's deployment includes missions in Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras, Colombia and Panama under the theme "Forward Together." 

"This is our shared neighborhood," said Navy Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander of the U.S. 4th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, in previewing the deployment today.  

"We have friends, and we have partners, and we enjoy that side-by-side [relationship] that we have with each and every one of them," he said. "We learn from them, and they learn from us." 

A service member in uniform works on a laptop computer next to people wearing medical garb.
Continuing Promise
Service members conduct exchanges with medical personnel in St. George’s, Grenada, in support of Continuing Promise 2023, Sept. 23, 2023.
Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Foy
This year marks the 14th iteration of the Continuing Promise mission series, which has continued to strengthen ties between the U.S. and countries throughout the region. 

The mission is part of Southcom's Enduring Promise initiative, which aims to build friendship and solidarity with partners and allies in the Caribbean and Central and South America.

As part of the Continuing Promise deployments, U.S. personnel extend medical and veterinary services to local communities, conduct subject-matter exchanges and engineering projects, and host community events and band performances.  

U.S. Navy medical personnel, construction experts, and musicians will deploy this year alongside Army veterinarians and professionals in the State Department-led Women, Peace and Security program to continue the tradition of extending goodwill. 

A U.S. service member in uniform stands next to a foreign service members and civilian personnel inside of a tent.
Continuing Promise
Navy Lt. Anthony Fryer participates in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in support of Continuing Promise 2023, Sept. 8, 2023.
Photo By: Navy Lt. j.g. Nicko West
"Both numerically and qualitatively, Continuing Promise has been one of the most impactful humanitarian missions in the U.S. Navy's history, said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, the mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024. "The mission is a symbol of our long-standing commitment to the nations and people of Latin America and the Caribbean."  

Smith noted that the U.S. has delivered on that promise by working closely with partner countries to deliver more than 600,000 medical treatments, over 7,000 surgeries, and countless constructions projects and community engagements since the Continuing Promise mission began in 2007.  

"Previous iterations of the mission have been extremely successful," he said. "And we anticipate making just as much of an impact this year."  

