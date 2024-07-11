Stoltenberg: Ukraine Can Count on NATO For Long Haul

Military and political leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization today capped off a three-day summit in Washington with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. During the council meeting, participants renewed the alliance's commitment to Ukraine's self-defense and discussed in greater detail what that commitment would look like going forward.
"At this summit, we are turning a corner and putting in place the foundations for Ukraine to prevail," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the conclusion of the council meeting.
Part of that effort, Stoltenberg said, involves an agreement to launch NATO security assistance and training for Ukraine out of a command based in Germany, with logistic hubs located in the eastern part of the alliance. It's expected around 700 personnel will be involved in that effort.
NATO allies also agreed to coordinate the training of Ukrainian forces at facilities in allied countries, Stoltenberg said, and will also manage the transfer and repair of equipment. Also agreed to by NATO allies is a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion Euro within the next year — just over $43 billion.
"We will review this level at forthcoming summits to ensure that our support continues to meet Ukraine's needs," Stoltenberg said.
Also this week at the NATO summit, Stoltenberg said, NATO allies have announced their own independent efforts to assist Ukraine, including pledges of air defense systems.
"More allies have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine, bringing the total to more than 20," he said.
As part of the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, NATO has advanced efforts to help Ukraine become more interoperable with NATO, and also help build Ukraine's defense industry, Stoltenberg said.
The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre in Poland, agreed to by allies, will benefit Ukraine by identifying and applying lessons learned from Russia’s war against Ukraine.
"All of this support will make Ukraine stronger and more capable," Stoltenberg said. "This serves as a bridge [for Ukraine] to NATO. Allies have agreed that as Ukraine continues necessary reforms, we will support them on their irreversible path to membership. Today, we send a strong message of unity and resolve to Moscow that violence and intimidation do not pay, and that Ukraine can count on NATO now and for the long haul."
In advance of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the support provided by NATO would go a long way toward helping Ukraine defend itself.
"All this will help curb Putin's appetite for aggression," he said.
Regarding NATO membership, Zelenskyy pledged to do what was necessary to become a partner.
"We are doing, and will continue to do, everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member," he said. "I am confident we will achieve this."