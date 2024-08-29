Austin Praises Poland's Commitment to Ukraine's Security

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III commended Poland for its continued leadership among key allies committed to Ukraine's defense as he met today with Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at the Pentagon.
Austin noted Poland's continued contribution to the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group as the lead nation overseeing the armor and maneuver capability coalition aimed at supporting Ukraine's short- and long-term security requirements.
"Poland has always understood that Putin's war of choice in Ukraine threatens our shared security," Austin said. "The United States and Poland, along with our allies and partners, stand together for a free and sovereign Ukraine."
He added that Poland's contribution of vital logistics support and security assistance have been key to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's ongoing assault.
Austin also commended Poland's efforts to modernize and improve its military forces.
The two leaders spoke after Poland's first F-35A Lightning II rolled off the production line during a ceremony at the manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, yesterday.
"This is a big step toward Poland fielding the most lethal and survivable fighter aircraft on earth," Austin said. "The F-35 will improve your defensive capabilities, increase interoperability with our allies and help deter conflict."
Kosiniak-Kamysz said the milestone marked a "historic and meaningful moment for building the credible defense capabilities of the Polish Air Forces and for increasing our interoperability."
Both leaders also noted Poland's recent acquisition of nearly 100 AH-64E Apache helicopters, making Poland the second-largest operator of the attack helicopter outside of the U.S.
"It is another meaningful step in tightening our bilateral relations and enhancing military industrial cooperation," the Polish defense leader said of the decision.
Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the U.S.-Poland relationship continues to reach new heights as the two countries work together to address growing security challenges.
"In a rapidly changing world, security challenges have become more contested, complex and interconnected," he said, adding that in addition to Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland also faces the growing threat of hostile actions in neighboring Belarus.
"No single country can face this threat alone," he said. "And we truly appreciate the [United States'] firm commitment to defending NATO [nations]."