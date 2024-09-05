An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Official Says Partnerships Are Key to U.S. Cyber Strategy

Sept. 5, 2024 | By Joseph Clark, DOD News

A service member stands, looking down toward a computer, while a second service member is seated at the computer.
A service member stands, looking down toward a computer, while a second service member is seated at the computer.
Daily Review
Airmen assigned to the Air Force’s 67th Cyberspace Wing review daily tasks at Joint Base San Antonio, Sept. 5, 2023.
Download: Full Size (880.64 KB)
VIRIN: 230905-F-HZ730-1059Y

Partnerships are critical to the Defense Department's proactive cyber defense strategy, a senior official said yesterday.  

Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, deputy director of U.S. Cyber Command, said DOD's ability to synchronize across agencies and with a range of foreign partners provides the U.S. with an asymmetric advantage in defending against a range of adversaries.   

Hartman said Cybercom remains focused on aligning with geographic combatant commanders and government partners to support regional cybersecurity strategies.   

A service member manages server cables while another service member types on a laptop computer.
A service member manages server cables while another service member types on a laptop computer.
Troubleshooting
Air Force cyber specialists assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing troubleshoot phone system connections at the unit’s headquarters in Swanton, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
VIRIN: 231202-Z-ZJ624-1016Y

Cybercom has also maintained close ties with key foreign partners using small team deployments throughout the globe. The teams aim to carry out defense operations, and Hartman said the demand for these deployments continues to grow.   

"When you have smart young Americans that are working with a smart young foreign partner, nothing demonstrates more that the United States cares about cybersecurity," Hartman said during a panel discussion at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington.  

The Cybercom deputy director added that the demand for these engagements will likely not dissipate soon, and DOD's ability to leverage technology and partnerships to continue to scale global engagements will be critical.  

A service member wearing an arm patch that reads “cyber” types on a laptop computer.
A service member wearing an arm patch that reads “cyber” types on a laptop computer.
Testing Connections
An Air Force cyber specialist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing troubleshoots phone system connections at the unit’s headquarters in Swanton, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.05 MB)
VIRIN: 231202-Z-ZJ624-1017Y

"Our adversaries have to know that we're serious and that the ecosystem that they require in order to execute operations is not safe," he said. "We're going to work with allies and partners, and we're going to do everything we can to get after them. We are most effective when we do that across the government and private industry."

