Austin Hosts Vietnamese Counterpart, Builds on Momentum of U.S.-Vietnam Ties

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reaffirmed the United States' commitment to continue strengthening ties with Vietnam as he met with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang at the Pentagon today.
Austin said the U.S. remains focused on overcoming the legacies of war as the two countries continue to build on the recent elevation of U.S.-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The secretary also expressed his condolences for the lives lost after Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Vietnam's northern coast over the weekend.
"We commend you for the excellent job Vietnam has done responding to this terrible tragedy," Austin said. "Please let us know if the United States can assist in any way."
The meeting comes nearly one year after President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam where the two countries took steps to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing cooperation across a range of diplomatic, economic and defense industrial endeavors, among others.
The step marked what the White House hailed as a "new phase of bilateral cooperation and friendship" between the two countries.
Today, Austin noted the increased military cooperation between the U.S. and Vietnam throughout the past year including a port visit by the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche at Cam Ranh, Vietnam in July. Vietnam also hosted a multilateral Pacific Partnership mission and a Pacific Angel humanitarian response mission in August.
Austin also addressed the United States' commitment to account for those lost during the Vietnam War and to assist Vietnam in its search for its fallen service members.
"A key part of our cooperation is overcoming the legacies of war, and we remain committed to the fullest extent possible, accounting for those lost during the war, and we appreciate Vietnam's longstanding support to help bring home missing U.S. service members," Austin said. "Through the Vietnam Wartime Accountability Initiative, we're helping Vietnam search for its fallen service members as well."
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged information and artifacts related to those efforts.
The secretary also highlighted the Defense Department's efforts alongside the U.S. Agency for International Development to remediate dioxin contamination at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam.
"We're working more closely than ever, and that's more important than ever as we promote our shared goals of regional peace and prosperity," Austin said.