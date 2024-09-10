The United States has confirmed that Iran has given a number of close-range ballistic missiles to Russia. But a U.S. official said from the beginning of the Russian invasion, support to Ukraine has focused on air defense, and that this will continue — including with a focus on the threat posed by the new missiles.
"The United States has confirmed reports that Iran has transferred shipments of Fath 360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which we assess could employ them within weeks against Ukraine, leading to the deaths of even more Ukrainian civilians," said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder during a briefing today. He added that right now, the department can't say how many missiles are involved.
The Fath 360 missiles, Ryder said, are believed to have a range of about 75 miles and would allow Russians to reserve more advanced missiles with longer ranges for other uses.
"It is a short-range or close-range ballistic missile system," he said. "What this does is it would enable Russia to employ this capability while preserving its longer-range capabilities for use throughout the battlefield, thus deepening Russia's arsenal and also, again, giving it the ability to strike the kinds of targets that we've seen them striking, to include civilian targets."
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and since then, through a variety of security arrangements, including with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the U.S. and partner nations have provided military support to Ukraine. A large focus has been on air defense, which Ryder said would continue.
"Air defense has been something that we've been very focused on for a long time now when it comes to Ukraine," he said. "That has been a priority for the Ukrainians, and therefore it's been a priority for us. I point you back to UDCG, almost a year and a half ago, where [Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III] highlighted how critical this was."
Since that time, Ryder said, U.S. and partner nations have been working to provide the Ukrainians with a variety of air defense systems meant to address both short-range and long-range missile threats.
"Building that integrated air defense capability for Ukraine has been going on for a while now, and so we're not going to let up," Ryder said. "And [with] these missiles, while they certainly are going to present a threat, we're going to work with Ukraine to ensure ... that they have the capabilities needed to defend against these missiles and other missiles that Russia is using, to include drones."
The United States has committed more than $55.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Air defense systems are featured heavily in that security assistance. Among the air defense systems provided are Patriot air defense batteries; National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, also called NASAMS; HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; and Avenger air defense systems.
In the same way the U.S. and partner nations have been training Ukrainian service members on the use of equipment such as howitzers and the F-16 Falcon aircraft, the Iranians have trained Russians on the use of the Fath 360. Ryder said the department believes "dozens" of Russian military personnel were trained in Iran to use the missile system.
While it's not known what the Iranians received in exchange for providing the missiles. Ryder said officials speculate intelligence information might have been part of the arrangement.
"Without being able to go into specifics, we see them sharing information as it relates to nuclear programs, space and other technological capabilities that Russia has that countries like Iran want," he said.
Ryder also said given Russia's growing relationships with other bad-faith actors on the global stage, including North Korea, there is a reasonable expectation that there will be continued delivery of missiles from Iran.
"The concerning aspect of this ... is the developing relationship between Russia and Iran," he said. "And you also see Russia developing a relationship with [North Korea], where they become essentially a supplier of capability. So, one has to assume that if Iran is providing Russia with these types of missiles, that it's very likely it would not be a one-time good deal, that this would be a source of capability that Russia would seek to tap in the future."