Senate Holds Nomination Hearing for Southcom Commander, Guard Bureau Chief

The Senate Armed Services Committee today held a hearing to consider the promotions and nominations of the next officers to lead the National Guard Bureau and U.S. Southern Command.
The committee is considering the promotion of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus to four-star general and his appointment to chief of the National Guard Bureau and the promotion of Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey to full admiral and his appointment to commander of Southcom.
Nordhaus currently serves as a top officer at North American Aerospace Defense Command and Holsey serves as Southcom's military deputy commander.
During opening remarks, each leader spoke about the challenges currently facing the country and the need for their respective branches of service to meet those challenges.
"We face persistent threats, both in the homeland and abroad, and the next chief of the National Guard Bureau must work closely with the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia — as well as with the services, the joint force, and our allies and partners — to meet these challenges," Nordhaus told committee members.
"If confirmed," he continued, "I will ensure the National Guard airmen and soldiers are manned, trained and equipped to meet any mission anywhere, [and] I will work tirelessly with this committee and all the stakeholders to defend our nation."
"[Most people look] to the east and west when they think of great power competition, but a look south reveals that our adversaries have established a strong presence, jeopardizing security stability across the Americas," Holsey said during this opening statement.
"If confirmed," Holsey went on, "I will build on our efforts and work across the whole of government [and with] our allies and partners to ensure we address security challenges [and] expand opportunities to truly realize Southcom's vision of a secure, free and prosperous Western Hemisphere."
Should Nordhaus be confirmed by Congress, he would be taking over for retired Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who relinquished his responsibility as chief of the National Guard Bureau in early August. Army. Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs has been serving as acting chief since then.
If Holsey is confirmed as Southcom's next commander, he would succeed Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who has led that combatant command since October 2021.
At the hearing's conclusion, committee Chairman Sen. Jack Reed thanked both Nordhaus and Holsey for their testimony and said he hoped their appointments are approved with "diligence and speed."