Senate Armed Services Committee Considers U.S. Forces Korea, Transcom Nominees

The Army lieutenant general nominated to lead U.S. forces in South Korea today told the Senate Armed Services Committee it's important to continue to assure South Koreans that they have U. S. protection, under both a conventional and nuclear umbrella.
Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson is being considered for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea.
An important framework for extended nuclear deterrence with South Korea, he said, is the Nuclear Consultative Group, or NCG, which brings together not just defense leaders from both nations, but also security and diplomatic leaders. The April 2023 Washington Declaration established the NCG and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to South Korea. It states that any nuclear attack by North Korea against South Korea "will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response."
On Sept. 5-6, the first NCG interagency table-top simulation was conducted in Washington, with both nations' national security, defense, military, diplomatic and intelligence communities participating.
Separately, Brunson said he hopes to continue strengthening trilateral relationships with South Korea and Japan, as well as working with allies and partners throughout South Asia to increase security, adding that the United Nations will play an important role.
The committee also considered the nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed for promotion to general and appointment to commander of U.S. Transportation Command.
Reed said evaluating operations in a contested logistics environment would be a top priority, and he would examine every scenario and facet of how that could be accomplished.
Reed is currently serving as deputy commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.