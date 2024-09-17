An official website of the United States Government 
Senate Armed Services Committee Considers U.S. Forces Korea, Transcom Nominees

Sept. 17, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The Army lieutenant general nominated to lead U.S. forces in South Korea today told the Senate Armed Services Committee it's important to continue to assure South Koreans that they have U. S. protection, under both a conventional and nuclear umbrella.

Tactical Movements
Soldiers assigned to the Army’s Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and South Korean soldiers do tactical movements in South Korea, Aug. 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (450.56 KB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Elizabeth Hackbarth
VIRIN: 240827-A-NN634-1057N

Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson is being considered for promotion to general and appointment to commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea.

An important framework for extended nuclear deterrence with South Korea, he said, is the Nuclear Consultative Group, or NCG, which brings together not just defense leaders from both nations, but also security and diplomatic leaders. The April 2023 Washington Declaration established the NCG and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to South Korea. It states that any nuclear attack by North Korea against South Korea "will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response."

In Formation
Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky proceeds on the surface to Busan for a port visit while escorted by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John Finn and USS Ralph Johnson, July 18, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander
VIRIN: 230718-N-CD453-1071

On Sept. 5-6, the first NCG interagency table-top simulation was conducted in Washington, with both nations' national security, defense, military, diplomatic and intelligence communities participating.

Separately, Brunson said he hopes to continue strengthening trilateral relationships with South Korea and Japan, as well as working with allies and partners throughout South Asia to increase security, adding that the United Nations will play an important role.

Take Off
A South Korean Air Force F-35A from the 17th Fighter Wing takes off from Cheongju Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. South Korean F-35s integrate with U.S. Air Force F-16s from the 51st Fighter Wing to identify and destroy simulated enemy ground threats.
Download: Full Size (215.04 KB)
Credit: Courtesy of Korea Air Force
VIRIN: 240829-F-F3704-1001P

The committee also considered the nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed for promotion to general and appointment to commander of U.S. Transportation Command.

Reed said evaluating operations in a contested logistics environment would be a top priority, and he would examine every scenario and facet of how that could be accomplished.

Preparing for Takeoff
A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flightline prior to departure at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 19, 2024.
Download: Full Size (225.28 KB)
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger
VIRIN: 240819-F-SK889-1102U

Reed is currently serving as deputy commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

South Korea Japan Indo-Pacific service Transportation Command

