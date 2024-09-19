Pentagon Degrades ISIS, Continues Efforts for Peace in Middle East

The United States military continues to degrade the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, while other defense officials work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces launched a raid in Syria that killed four ISIS operatives. The raid was designed to disrupt and degrade the terrorist organization's ability "to organize and conduct attacks against civilians as well as U.S. citizens, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond," Singh said.
ISIS remains a threat, and the United States military will continue to work with the Defeat-ISIS coalition to degrade that threat, she said.
Singh also said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his Israeli counterpart Defense Minister Yoav Gallant four times since Sunday. The most recent call reviewed regional security developments. Austin reiterated the unwavering U.S. support for the defense of Israel in the face of threats from Iranian-backed extremist groups, Singh said.
"The secretary emphasized the U.S. commitment to deterring regional adversaries, de-escalating tensions across the region and reaffirmed the priority of reaching a ceasefire deal that will bring home hostages held by Hamas and an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes," Singh said.
Regional tensions are high in the Middle East and Austin's call to his counterpart is part of the administration's push for a deal to end the fighting. "We believe ultimately that the best way to lessen tensions in the region is through diplomatic means," Singh said.
Singh said Austin is very direct in his conversations about the need to see regional tensions de-escalate. "I'm not just talking about in the last few days," she said. "From the very beginning, we never wanted to see a wider regional conflict. That was why you've seen us surge different assets to the region at different times. We've had multiple carrier strike groups in the region. We have different capabilities there now. [It is] certainly something that is on the secretary's mind, [and] it is on [President Joe Biden's] mind. This administration is working night and day to ensure that there's not a wider regional war."