Austin Welcomes Business, Community Leaders to Pentagon for JCOC Alumni Event

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underscored the importance of combined efforts by military and civilian leaders to uphold the value of service as he hosted Joint Civilian Orientation Conference alumni at the Pentagon today.
Dozens of influential community and business leaders traveled to Washington this week for a series of events for those who have participated in the longstanding conference in years past.
"As you all know, this is one of DOD's most prestigious outreach initiatives," Austin said of the JCOC. "Since 1948, civic and business leaders like you have spent time with our service members around the country and throughout our military. And we believe that that creates a lot of great dividends for us and also for you."
JCOC is the Defense Department's oldest public liaison program designed to provide civilian leaders with an immersive experience at military units across the country where they learn about military capabilities and those that serve.
Approximately twice a year, DOD selects about 50 corporate leaders and influential members of society to participate in the highly competitive weeklong conference.
During the conference, the participants visit several installations for a firsthand look at the operations and activities each service performs.
"JCOC alumni have seen firsthand how our military has grown stronger over the years," Austin said. "I like to tell people that our uniforms have changed, the equipment that we use has changed over time, but the one thing that hasn't changed is that we take really good people into this organization, and we help them become better people."
The secretary emphasized that the United States continues to have the finest fighting force in the world because of the women and men who serve.
Austin emphasized the important work JCOC alumni do in their communities to give back to those who serve. He also highlighted department efforts under his tenure to care for those who answer the call which he said remains among his top priorities.
Those efforts include securing pay raises for troops over the past two years, cutting costs at commissaries, easing moves for military families and expanding military spouse employment programs.
He said community leaders are critical to ensuring that the value of service continues to be upheld, and that veterans and military families continue to find purpose in the private sector.
"In my view, veterans make any organization better," Austin said as he urged the alumni to continue advocating for former service members as they craft hiring practices at the organizations they lead.
"I'd ask you to consider doing what you can to ensure that your policies in your organization help our veterans transition from military life to civilian life and help their spouses also build their careers," he said.
The department completed its 95th JCOC this year. More than 7,000 civilians have participated in the program. The conference continues to serve as an important tool to bridge between the military and the rest of American society, Defense officials say.
"For our military to be successful, it's essential that Americans understand who we are, what we do, and most importantly, why we do it. These leaders are key to that success," said Melanie Fonder Kaye deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for strategic engagement.
Doing so is especially important as fewer Americans serve in the nation's all volunteer force, she said, and as the department aims to strengthen the civilian-military relationship.
"When we bring business and community leaders to the Pentagon and show them what we are all about, they take that knowledge and enthusiasm back with them to their communities," she said. "No one is better suited to spread the word about the value of service and what our military provides to the nation."