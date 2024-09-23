U.S. Remains Committed to Israel's Security Following Weekend Attacks

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III over the weekend reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's right to defend itself following a series of rocket attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah, the Pentagon announced today.
Austin expressed DOD's support during separate phone calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday and Sunday evening, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told the news media.
Saturday's call came following the rocket attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah into northern Israel; the call on Sunday allowed Austin to be updated on the exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, Ryder said.
"During both calls," Ryder said, "Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's right to defend itself, as Hezbollah extends its attacks deeper into Israel. He stressed the importance of finding a path to a diplomatic solution that will allow residents on both sides of the border to return to their homes as quickly and safely as possible, as well as reaching a Gaza cease-fire."
Ryder said Austin also clarified to Gallant that the U.S. remains postured to protect U.S. forces and personnel in that region.
When questioned as to whether the back-to-back calls over the weekend were indicative of increasing concern about a widening conflict, Ryder said Austin has been concerned about a wider war in the region since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
He also said there's nothing unusual about the two leaders staying in close contact whenever tensions are on the rise.
"[Austin] has very much appreciated the relationship that he has with Minister Gallant to be able to stay connected to get up-to-date information about the situation," Ryder said.
"With tensions escalating," he continued, "it's been important for the secretary to be in touch [not only] to have a good understanding of the situation there, but also to communicate the key points [of] the importance for a cease-fire, the importance of getting the hostages home, and the importance of taking steps to resolve this diplomatically, versus escalating into a wider conflict."