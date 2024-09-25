Senate Confirms More Than 6,000 Military Leaders for Promotions, New Positions

The U.S. Senate has confirmed, via voice vote, the promotions of some 6,030 military officers across the Department of Defense to both new ranks and in some cases to new jobs.
"Last night, the Senate confirmed more than 6,000 of our highly qualified military nominees in the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing today.
Less than a year ago, hundreds of similar nominations were held up in the Senate due to a blanket hold on confirmations implemented in February 2023.
"We're very glad that the Senate has confirmed these officers for critical positions during this time and for our national security," she said.
Among those names submitted to and confirmed by the Senate were Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, who was promoted to general and who will serve as chief of the National Guard Bureau; Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, promoted to admiral, who serve as commander of U.S. Southern Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed, to general, to serve as commander of U.S. Transportation Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, to general, to serve as commander of U.S. Forces Korea.
Hurricane Helene
Singh also said the department is monitoring the path of Hurricane Helene for what kind of impact it may have and what type of assistance will be needed.
"Florida and Georgia have both declared states of emergency, and the governor of Florida has activated more than 3,300 National Guardsmen and 12 rotary wing aviation assets in state active duty status," Singh said. "These guardsmen are pre-positioned around the state to provide responsive state support, including high-wheeled vehicle rescues, aerial support, route clearance and commodities distribution."
Singh also said that in the next 24 to 48 hours, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina are expected to activate their National Guard units as well.
According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration public advisory released earlier today, Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday evening along the Florida Big Bend coast.
"After landfall, Helene is expected to slow down and turn toward the Northwest over the Southeastern United States Friday and Saturday," the advisory reads. "Data from an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast Thursday evening."