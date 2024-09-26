An official website of the United States Government 
AUKUS Collaboration Advancing Capabilities in Indo-Pacific Region, Austin Says

Sept. 26, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The trilateral security partnership among the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia, also known as AUKUS, offers a unique opportunity for these nations to enhance their military capabilities, deepen interoperability and strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. 

Three civilians sit next to each other at a long table.
Three civilians sit next to each other at a long table.
AUKUS Meeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, far left, and British Defense Secretary John Healey at the AUKUS defense ministerial meeting in London, Sept. 26, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.95 MB)
Credit: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD
VIRIN: 240926-D-TT977-1378

Austin met in London today with his AUKUS counterparts: British Defense Secretary John Healey and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, who also serves as his country's deputy prime minister.  

Progress has been made toward providing Australia with a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine, Austin said, noting that over the past year, the number of Australian sailors attending U.S. and U.K. nuclear reactor schools has increased and a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine visited an Australian port. 

"This was just the first step toward ensuring that Australia has a sovereign nuclear-powered submarine capability. We're also making progress toward having a rotational presence of U.S. submarines by as early as 2027," Austin said.

A sailor holds a hose aboard a ship as another watches.
A sailor holds a hose aboard a ship as another watches.
Test Time
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Gomez, left, performs a hydrostatic test with an Australian sailor aboard the USS Emory S. Land in Australia, Aug. 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (450.56 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert
VIRIN: 240827-N-EQ708-1024Y
 

The United States also remains committed to supporting Australia's efforts to recruit and train the skilled workforce needed to build, maintain, sustain and operate a nuclear-powered submarine, Austin said. 

The AUKUS partnership has two pillars. The first is to enable Australia's acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability as rapidly as possible, most likely in the early 2030s, the official said. 

The second pillar is to accelerate emerging capabilities, the official said. 

Areas of focus within the Pillar II include uncrewed maritime systems, artificial intelligence, autonomy, electronic warfare, quantum, cyber and hypersonics, the official said. 

A sailor stands on top of a submarine next to a gangplank with a “USS Hawaii” banner along the side on an overcast day. Another military ship floats in the background.
A sailor stands on top of a submarine next to a gangplank with a “USS Hawaii” banner along the side on an overcast day. Another military ship floats in the background.
Standing Watch
A sailor assigned to the fast attack submarine USS Hawaii stands watch before the ship undergoes maintenance from submarine tender USS Emory S. Land during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling Navy Base, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. The Land is in port as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability.
Download: Full Size (1.9 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos
VIRIN: 240823-N-XP344-1010A

Japan will be working on the maritime autonomy aspect. Conversations with Canada, South Korea and New Zealand are underway on how each can contribute to Pillar II, the official said. 

Also, as part of Pillar II, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have committed to reducing export control restrictions to facilitate secure trade among AUKUS partners, including the sale of U.S. Virginia-class submarines to Australia, the official said. 

Congress amended the International Traffic in Arms Regulations as part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act and implemented an export licensing exemption for Australia and the United Kingdom, the official said. 

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, and British Defense Secretary John Healey Hold a Joint Press Conference Following the AUKUS Defence Ministerial Meeting in London
Video: Defense Leaders Hold Briefing on Security Partnership
News Release: AUKUS Defence Ministers' Meeting Communique
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles
Spotlight: Australia-U.K.-U.S. Security Partnership
Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
