The Department of Defense announced yesterday the 66th round of security assistance for Ukraine, which includes some $375 million in presidential drawdown authority of equipment from the existing U.S. military inventory.
Among other things, the PDA package includes air-to-ground munitions; ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System; 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition; Javelin and AT4 anti-armor systems; and M1117 armored security vehicles.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has committed approximately $56.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine though both presidential drawdown authority and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
Also, the White House announced it had directed the DOD to allocate all remaining security assistance funding appropriated for Ukraine by the end of the year.
"As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year," President Biden said in a statement yesterday. "I also have authorized $5.5 billion in presidential drawdown authority to ensure this authority does not expire so that my administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine and then replenish U.S. stockpiles."
The White House also said the DOD will provide $2.4 billion in security assistance through USAI. That additional support through USAI will provide Ukraine with additional air defense, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions.
To enhance air defense, Biden said, he has directed the DOD to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery and additional Patriot missiles. The president also said he has agreed to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon long-range munition.
While the U.S. has not agreed to give Ukraine F-16 fighter aircraft, other nations have. The U.S. has assisted by providing training on the F-16 to Ukrainian pilots. The president said he has directed the DOD to expand that training, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year.