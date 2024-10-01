U.S. Assets in Mediterranean Again Helped Defend Israel Against Iranian Missiles

Iran attacked Israel earlier today with a barrage of approximately 200 ballistic missiles. While most of those missiles were destroyed before reaching their target, some did impact and cause minimal damage, said the Pentagon press secretary during a briefing today.
"We condemn these reckless attacks by Iran, and we call on Iran to halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces," said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. "During the attack, the U.S. military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defense Forces to help defend Israel."
Today's attack was nearly twice the scope of a similar attack April 13 and 14, said Ryder. And like in April, the U.S. again assisted in defending Israel.
Two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the USS Cole and USS Bulkeley, both deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, fired a dozen interceptors at incoming Iranian ballistic missiles as part of defending Israel. At this time, Ryder said, it is unknown if those interceptors took down any of the missiles.
Ryder also said initial assessments are that all the missiles fired were actually launched from Iran, not from proxy states, and Iran did indeed plan to cause a significant amount of harm in Israel.
"You don't launch that many missiles at a target without the intent of hitting something," Ryder said. "Just like the last time, their intent is to cause destruction. And so, fortunately ... Israel has very significant air defense capabilities, and the U.S., of course, played a role in helping on that front as well."
Initial indications, Ryder said, are that there was minimal damage on the ground and Israel was able to defend itself against the Iranian attack successfully.
Ryder also said, no U.S. personnel were injured or harmed during the Iranian missile attack.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III communicated with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at least twice today, both before the attack and during the attack, Ryder said.
"He reaffirmed the United States ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel and underscored that the U.S. remains well-postured throughout the Middle East region to protect U.S. forces and defend Israel in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations," Ryder said.