Allies, Partners Conduct Operations in South China Sea

Oct. 3, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Navy conducted a maritime cooperation activity within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, last weekend.  

A person in business attire speaks from a lectern.
A person in business attire speaks from a lectern.
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 3, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1003.52 KB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech
VIRIN: 241003-D-FN350-1199Y

"Sea exercises like this demonstrate the strength, the relationship between partners and allies and enhance cooperation interoperability and combined capabilities in the maritime domain, contributing to peace, stability and upholding the freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, who briefed the media today. 

"This was the first time New Zealand participated, and it shows that cooperation represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and more prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail and operate anywhere that international law allows," she said. 

Separately, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone to his Ukrainian counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The two leaders discussed current battlefield dynamics and security assistance priorities.

