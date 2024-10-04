Austin Praises Transcom for Enabling DOD to Project Power Globally

U.S. Transportation Command provides the Defense Department with the means to project, maneuver and sustain its forces anywhere in the world, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who spoke today at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois during a Transcom change of command.
Air Force Gen. Randall Reed assumed command of Transcom, succeeding Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost.
"The department cannot keep America safe without you," Austin said, outlining some of the command's recent achievements:
- Over the past 30 months, Transcom delivered over $21 billion in weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself. The command also surged forces to Europe to reinforce NATO allies.
- Since the Oct. 7, terrorist assault on Israel by Hamas, prompted Transcom to move forces into U.S. Central Command to deliver security assistance to help Israel defend itself and deliver critical humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
- Last summer during Exercise Mobility Guardian 23, Transcom worked with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region in an effort involving 70 cargo and refueling aircraft from seven nations.
- This spring, cargo aircraft moved an Army Typhon missile battery from Washington state to the Philippines, 8,000 miles away in just 15 hours.
The secretary lauded Van Ovost's career achievements, noting that she piloted 30 aircraft types, including the C-141, F-15 and F-16.
"Over your distinguished career, you have been an outstanding pilot, an outstanding mentor and an outstanding leader," he said.
"You've always been at home in the sky. But getting there wasn't easy. As you have said, you've always tried to make the path wider — with more opportunity, and with fewer barriers," he said.
"And you have always had a message for women in uniform, and that message is: ‘Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do it,'" Austin said. "Every time you encountered an obstacle, you kept at it."
Austin then turned to Reed and said, "You are the right person for this job."
Like Van Ovost, Austin noted that Reed also flew C-141 aircraft.
The secretary also mentioned that Reed's past assignments helped prepare him to take command of Transcom. His assignments include: commanding an air-refueling squadron in Central Asia, an expeditionary operations group in the Middle East, Third Air Force in Germany and deputy commander of Air Mobility Command.
"So, you know how it feels to be a Transcom provider and a Transcom customer," he said.
Van Ovost credited her Transcom team with not only responding with agility and ingenuity to crises around the globe but also with endeavors that included:
- Providing the trusted assessments necessary to advocate for accelerated recapitalization and modernization of critical fleets, addressing manpower shortages, and reorganizing teams to address the new strategic environment;
- Delivered on empowering a competitive and resilient warfighting team, rapidly forming the team and getting to initial operating capability on the global bulk fuels mission, building a culture of trust and respect where each team member feels valued, beginning shipments under the Global Household Goods contract and fostering a learning environment where everyone is invited to grow;
- Delivered on cyber domain mission assurance, building critical partnerships with the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, Joint Force Headquarters, the Department of Defense Information Networks and commercial partners to mitigate vulnerabilities; and
- Delivered on decision advantage, driving towards a single, authoritative data set and tools that will enable better decisions, made faster, integrated across the joint force, to outpace adversaries and provide vital options to our nation's leaders.
"Ultimately, you delivered hope, deterrence and freedom around the world, and I am honored to have served with you," she said, adding that Transcom will be in good hands with Reed.
Reed said he's "honored, ready and humbled to serve."
He praised Van Ovost, saying, "Your authentic, transparent and empathic leadership style inspired all of us within Transcom to do our very best."
He also said he would continue Transcom's excellency in delivering people and capability globally. "No matter the crisis, you can continue to depend on the men and women of U.S. Transportation Command."
Following the ceremony, Austin held a news conference.
"Nobody can project power like the United States. Nobody even comes close to what we can do. It's a great capability," he said.
Austin, who was commissioned in the Army in 1975, serving years before Transcom being stood up, said he's watched Transcom grow and improve in delivering. "It's been amazing watching the evolution," he said.
Centralization of delivery capabilities, whether by sea or air has improved the way resources are managed and prioritized, he said.
Transcom continues to evolve every day, the secretary said, adding that the military has always been a learning organization and Transcom has been on the forefront of this.
Transcom's workforce totals 120,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide in three service components: Air Mobility Command, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, and the Military Sealift Command — along with one joint subordinate command, the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. Transcom stood up in 1987.
During the ceremony, Austin awarded Van Ovost the Defense Distinguished Service Medal. The medal is awarded to the most senior officers for exceptional service that contributes to national security or defense. The secretary of defense is the only person who can award the DDSM.
The accompanying citation highlights Van Ovost's major contributions to the security of the United States, and notes, "Through new legislation, strategic defense policy and military transformation initiatives, she has accelerated Transcom's decision advantage for years to come."