DOD Increases Support for Hurricane Helene Response Efforts

Oct. 7, 2024 |DOD News

The Defense Department is continuing to increase its support for local, state and federal emergency responders in a massive effort to bring relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. DOD support efforts have ranged from assisting with rescue operations and delivering humanitarian relief to debris cleanup and engineering support in the affected areas.

An airman wearing a hard hat leans forward to saw a large fallen tree on a sunny day.
Moody Recovery
An airman cuts a downed tree during hurricane cleanup operations at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Sept. 28, 2024. Moody is working to restore base operations in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
Download: Full Size (1.41 MB)
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley
VIRIN: 240928-F-JO760-1074Y
National Guardsmen load supplies on the back of a pickup truck.
Relief Supplies
Georgia National Guard soldiers, airmen and State Defense Force personnel deliver relief supplies bound for residents impacted by Hurricane Helene at a distribution point in Valdosta, Ga., Oct. 6, 2024.
Download: Full Size (983.04 KB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Amari Cooper
VIRIN: 241006-Z-A3516-1023

Nearly 1,000 soldiers from Fort Liberty, N.C., and Fort Campbell, Ky., have been mobilized to support residents and affected counties devastated by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.  Another 500 soldiers are helping clear emergency routes, and rotary wing aircraft also have been deployed.

A soldier wearing a hardhat and noise-cancelling headphones uses a chainsaw to cut the branches of a large pile of trees.
Clearing the Way
Georgia Army National Guardsman Spc. Alejandro Gomez clears tree branches from a road in Augusta, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is supporting response and recovery efforts in areas across the state impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Download: Full Size (1.91 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Ayanna Tillman
VIRIN: 240930-A-YJ891-6762
A soldier photographed in silhouette walks toward a military aircraft parked on a tarmac.
Flight Ops
Florida Army National Guard soldiers prepare for flight operations during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.59 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. N.W. Huertas
VIRIN: 240927-A-RH401-1660Y
A soldier bends over to speak to a resident through their car window as other cars wait in line.
Supply Talk
Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Nicholas Andrews asks a resident what supplies they need in Live Oak, Fla, Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene.
Download: Full Size (1.19 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Spencer Rhodes
VIRIN: 241002-Z-EG775-1059M

More than 6,100 Guardsmen, hundreds of high-water vehicles, and dozens of helicopters and rescue boats from 18 different states have also been placed on active duty status. Ryder said these Guardsmen have been leading the response effort across the impacted region.

An airman stands in front of a large wooden box being unloaded from the back of an aircraft. A pallet of supplies sits on the loading platform in the background.
Guard Support
An Air National Guard member unloads food and water from a C-17 aircraft for distribution to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.55 MB)
Credit: Madeleine Cook, Federal Emergency Management Agency
VIRIN: 240930-O-RP039-6636A
An airman carries tree branches while walking near the woods.
Helping Hands
Air Force Master Sgt. Elizabeth Sailer removes debris in Gaffney, S.C., Oct. 2, 2024, following Hurricane Helene. The South Carolina National Guard has more than 900 soldiers and airmen deployed across the state, responding to disaster relief requests from federal, local and state agencies.
Download: Full Size (1.96 MB)
Credit: Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson
VIRIN: 241002-Z-WT236-1001M
Soldiers pass packages of bottled water from a pallet to a person in civilian clothing standing on the ramp of a truck in a shopping plaza parking lot during daylight.
Hurricane Response
Georgia Army National Guard soldiers work with Georgia State Defense Force personnel to unload cases of water during a point of distribution mission in Augusta, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024. Guardsmen mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas affected by Hurricane Helene.
Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
Credit: Army National Guard Spc. Ayanna Tillman
VIRIN: 240930-A-YJ891-9701Y

The DOD will continue to be fully engaged in the federal and state effort, providing the capabilities that best support needs on the ground, Ryder said.

An aerial view of flooding in rural area.
A group of soldiers wearing yellow vests that read "National Guard" load bottled water into the back of a car during daylight.
Marines in athletic clothing sort through boxes on a pallet during daylight.
A soldier stands at the passenger window of a car holding a sheet of paper while talking to the people inside the car.
Suitcases sit next to cots in a fitness center as seen from above.
National Guardsmen saw large trees blocking a street.
