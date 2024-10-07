DOD Increases Support for Hurricane Helene Response Efforts

The Defense Department is continuing to increase its support for local, state and federal emergency responders in a massive effort to bring relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. DOD support efforts have ranged from assisting with rescue operations and delivering humanitarian relief to debris cleanup and engineering support in the affected areas.
Nearly 1,000 soldiers from Fort Liberty, N.C., and Fort Campbell, Ky., have been mobilized to support residents and affected counties devastated by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said. Another 500 soldiers are helping clear emergency routes, and rotary wing aircraft also have been deployed.
More than 6,100 Guardsmen, hundreds of high-water vehicles, and dozens of helicopters and rescue boats from 18 different states have also been placed on active duty status. Ryder said these Guardsmen have been leading the response effort across the impacted region.
The DOD will continue to be fully engaged in the federal and state effort, providing the capabilities that best support needs on the ground, Ryder said.
{{slideNumber}} of {{numSlides}}
{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideTitle}}
-
{{slideCaption}}
{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}}
{{slideInfo.slideTitle}}
-
{{slideInfo.slideCaption}}