Austin Marks Anniversary of Hamas Attacks, Reaffirms DOD's Commitment to Israel's Defense

One year since the deadly Hamas terrorist attack, the Defense Department remains committed to helping Israel defend itself, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said today, marking the somber anniversary during a briefing with reporters at the Pentagon.
"Today marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel, in which 1200 civilians were murdered and more the 250 hostages taken, approximately 100 of whom are still being held," Ryder said. "It's the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust."
More than 40 U.S. citizens were killed and 12 were captured during the widespread attack.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement that the U.S. continues to mourn with the people of Israel and with the families of those slain by Hamas. He added that the U.S. stands with the families still working courageously to free their loved ones from Hamas captivity.
"The Department of Defense's primary duty is to keep American citizens safe. We bow our heads in memory of the Americans murdered by Hamas over the past year, including the slain hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judy Weinstein Haggai and Hersh Goldberg-Polin," Austin said. "Their memories will be a blessing — and spur us to action. We will not rest until every hostage has returned home."
The secretary added that the Hamas terrorist attack stands as a stark reminder of the threat posed by Iran-backed terrorist organizations.
In the year since the attack, the U.S. has surged security assistance to Israel, while also bolstering U.S. force posture in the region to deter further aggression from Iran and its proxies and protect U.S. personnel in the region.
The department has also supported efforts to surge humanitarian support to Palestinians in Gaza.
"The Department of Defense will not flinch in our commitment to Israel's security, to combatting terrorism by Hamas and other fanatical groups, to deterring further aggression from Iran and to working with our allies and partners to promote stability and peace in the Middle East," Austin said.
Ryder noted separately that Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday to discuss Iran's destabilizing actions in the Middle East and the current situation in Lebanon and Gaza.
"During the call, he reiterated unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel's security, a ceasefire in Gaza and a diplomatic resolution that enables citizens to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border," Ryder said.
The secretary also reaffirmed the United States' support for Israel's right to defend itself and noted that DOD will continue to defend U.S. personnel and deter further escalation.
Austin and Gallant are slated to meet at the Pentagon on Wednesday for an official visit to further discuss ongoing security developments in the Middle East.
Gallant last visited the Pentagon in June.
"Secretary Austin looks forward to welcoming him back to Washington, D.C.," Ryder said. "The two leaders talk frequently by phone, so this in-person visit provides the opportunity to continue their ongoing discussions in more depth."