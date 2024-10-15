DOD Finishes 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Discharge Reviews

The Defense Department has finished its proactive review of service members administratively separated from the services for their sexual orientation during the Don't Ask, Don't Tell era.
DOD officials made the announcement Oct. 15.
The Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy was in effect from Feb. 28, 1994, until Sept. 20, 2011. During that time, gay, lesbian and bisexual service members could not be open about their sexual orientation. Under the policy, the services wouldn't "ask" sexual orientation, and gay and lesbian service members couldn't "tell." If their sexual orientation became known, service members were separated.
More than 13,000 service members were separated from the military under the policy.
"Even though the majority of service members discharged for their sexual orientation during [Don't Ask, Don't Tell] were honorably separated, nearly 2,000 were separated with less than fully honorable characterizations," said Christa A. Specht, director of legal policy at the Pentagon's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.
Following the repeal of the policy in 2011, those separated under it could appeal for an upgrade, and many did. After applying to the Military Department Review Boards, 85 percent of those who applied received some form of relief. Others affected by the change likely had no idea such relief was possible, Specht said, and did not apply.
Last year, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks initiated the record review with an eye toward upgrading those discharges. Rather than wait for requests, DOD looked at all the records of eligible former service members separated under Don't Ask, Don't Tell and processed them through the services.
That process is now complete, Specht said, and DOD has submitted corrected records and mailed letters advising affected individuals how they can obtain copies of their new discharge certificates.
This latest effort means "that more than 96 percent of the individuals who were administratively separated under DADT and who served for long enough to receive a merit-based characterization of service now have an honorable characterization of service," Specht said. Changes to discharge characterizations may result in additional benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
"We're encouraging anyone who still believes that there is something in their military record that is an error or an injustice — in particular, service members who might have been impacted by records that predate Don't Ask, Don't Tell who were separated for their sexual orientation — to come forward and request relief through the boards," Specht said. "They have a high chance of success."