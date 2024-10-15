U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery Heading to Israel

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reaffirmed the United States' deep commitment to Israel's security, demonstrated Oct. 13 by the announcement of the deployment of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel in the coming days.
The secretary also reinforced the importance of Israel taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and Lebanese forces, and the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway to provide security for civilians on both sides of the border as soon as possible. Austin again raised concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed that steps must be taken soon to address it, per the statement.
Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth spoke at a news conference yesterday at the Association of the United States Army's annual meeting and exposition in Washington.
About 100 soldiers will be included in the THAAD deployment to Israel, she said, noting that the air defense and artillery communities have some of the Army's highest operations tempo.
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, who also spoke, agreed, saying it is the Army's most deployed formation.
"We've seen them around the world. I've been very, very impressed. Everywhere I go, they're super motivated," George said.
Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer also spoke, addressing the Army's focus on health and readiness.