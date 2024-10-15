Defense Leader Highlights Support for Military Spouse Employment at AUSA Forum

Patricia Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, emphasized the importance of supporting military spouses on their employment journeys during the Association of the United States Army Warfighter and Family Forum IA: Education and Readiness for Soldiers and Families yesterday.
As the senior Defense Department representative on the panel, Barron outlined several initiatives aimed at enhancing quality of life for military spouses, which build on the priorities described in Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Sept. 13 memorandum to senior Pentagon leaders reenforcing his commitment to service members and their families.
In her opening remarks, Barron explained that three decades spent as a "proud Army spouse" left her especially qualified to oversee policies affecting warfighter families. "I understand the ... challenges that military families face," Barron said. "Military spouses have very unique skills and are very, very employable. The challenge is that we move around so much; just as we get started somewhere, we move and have to ... start again."
To address employment amid the turbulence common to military life, Barron offered the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. "SECO provides a real personal touch by giving you ... a career coach who will work with you no matter where you are, physically or professionally," she explained. "Whether you're looking to augment your education, whether you're looking to change careers, whether you're looking to create a resume that will actually be [noticed], SECO coaches can help."
Barron endorsed the Military Spouse Employment Partnership initiative — which connects military spouses to industry partners — and then reassured audience members of those organizations' commitment to the program. "We currently have over 850 MSEP partners," she said. "And we actually vet those industry partners to make sure that they're doing what they say they're going to do."
When asked about professional licensing, Barron championed the Defense Department's efforts to ease certification and license portability through interstate reciprocity. "We've made it easier by creating interstate compacts in different career fields," she noted. "Almost every state ... has at least one compact that they've agreed to."
Barron acknowledged the collaborative efforts with state governments, commending North Carolina and Maryland for their exemplary support to military spouses.
In response to a question about dependents employed as Department of the Army civilians who wish to retain their jobs amid service-related moves, Barron suggested that spouses explore the Domestic Employee Teleworking Overseas agreement.
"If you are a spouse who's hired by the federal government and your military member gets orders overseas, you can ... possibly take that job with you and work remotely," she explained. Barron advised spouses to first consult with their supervisors before working with their agency's Domestic Employee Teleworking Overseas point of contact.
In her closing remarks, Barron addressed concerns over military spouse unemployment rates, which have hovered around 25% since 2017. She urged spouses to leverage available resources, reemphasizing resume assistance and upskilling programs. "You can actually use these resources to help you find employment," Barron exclaimed. "Let's get hired and let's get working!"
While the forum also featured insights from Army leaders on a variety of warfighter and veteran quality of life initiatives, Barron's focus on spousal employment resonated strongly with the audience, underscoring Austin's dedication to the families upon which service members depend.
Forum attendees, including military leaders, family members and advocacy groups, expressed enthusiasm for the Defense Department's ongoing efforts. The programs outlined by Barron are nested in the 2022 National Defense Strategy's commitment to the Department's "extraordinary people," and are expected to have a lasting positive impact on the military community.