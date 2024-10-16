An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Army Senior Leaders Discuss Concerns of Soldiers, Families

Oct. 16, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

As Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer travel the globe, they meet with young soldiers and installation leaders to hear their concerns and then try to address them. 

A woman in civilian attire and three men in military uniforms sit on a stage and speak to an audience.
A woman in civilian attire and three men in military uniforms sit on a stage and speak to an audience.
AUSA Conference
Army Secretary Christine E. Wormuth, second from left, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, second from right, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer speak at the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting and exposition in Washington, Oct. 15, 2024.
Download: Full Size (317.44 KB)
Credit: David Vergun, DOD
VIRIN: 241015-D-UB488-001A

It's part of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's top Defense Department priority: taking care of people. As such, these troop and family visits are conducted by all of the military service senior leaders with concerns and solutions being similar throughout the department. 

The Army senior leaders spoke yesterday of troops' top concerns at the Association of the United States Army's annual meeting and exposition in Washington. 

Soldiers and families mill about in a field.
Soldiers and families mill about in a field.
Family Day
Soldiers and family members attend family day at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 6, 2022.
Download: Full Size (583.68 KB)
VIRIN: 220806-A-FH795-936

"We do have an obligation to every soldier and their families, and a big part of that obligation, I think, is making sure that we are giving you all the quality of life that you need to thrive and to sustain you and to prepare you for the rigors of Army life," said Wormuth. 

The Army has put a lot of effort and resources in trying to make improvements to quality-of-life programs, such as barracks, Army-owned family housing, privatized housing, facilities, child care centers, spouse employment, transition assistance, pay and the exceptional family member program, she said. 

"We know we don't have everything right. There are absolutely things that are still not working the way that we'd like them to," Wormouth said. 

A girl examines an M-240 machine gun before firing it.
A girl examines an M-240 machine gun before firing it.
Gun Lesson
A girl gets to fire an M-240 machine gun during family day, Oct. 20, 2018, at what was then called Fort Stewart, Ga.
Download: Full Size (1.02 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Jonathan Wallace
VIRIN: 181020-A-JS748-008

George said each installation has unique challenges so he, Wormuth and Weimer empower local solutions and allow commanders flexibility, rather than direct them from the top. 

"It's not really about how much money you spend — and we spend a lot of money on this and it's worth it for our soldiers and families — but we want to make sure that we're actually targeting it to the right kind of things, to the people where they really need it. And I think that that's our big focus," George said. 

Spotlight: Taking Care of Our People
Spotlight: Value of Service
Army prioritizing people housing Military Families Military Children Military Spouses service

Related Stories