Austin Highlights Key Lessons for Continued Success in Global Counterterrorism

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III today highlighted three lessons that he views as key to ongoing success against global terrorism while speaking at NATO's Ministerial of the force contributing members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, or D-ISIS, in Brussels.
"We meet here today to salute [and] reflect on the tremendous sacrifices of this fight, and to ensure greater security and stability in the future," Austin told those in attendance, then noting that the 87-country strong coalition has had great success against ISIS since its founding in 2014.
He said that continued success against ISIS — and continued successful global counterterrorist efforts, overall — will require vigilance and resoluteness regarding transnational terrorism; an ongoing collective response to terrorist aggression; and understanding the importance of adaptability.
"Today's strategic environment is very different from that of 2014. ISIS remains focused on us. But the threat from ISIS and other terrorist groups is now one of several strategic priorities for us," Austin said, while addressing the topic of vigilance and resoluteness.
"We're tackling a range of key challenges, including bullying from the People's Republic of China and Russia's reckless invasion of Ukraine," he continued. "But as we do so, we must not lose sight of the threat that ISIS still poses. So, this ministerial underscores our shared vigilance, and our shared resolve."
Shifting next to the importance of nations working collectively to combat terrorist groups, Austin said that working together helps individual countries from draining their resources.
"If any one of us were to confront ISIS in every region of the globe, we could exhaust our resources — and our will. That would play into their hands," he said.
"But our coalition has undermined their strategy to outlast us," he continued. "Together, we've shared the responsibility for the territorial defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. And together, we have the global presence and resources to confront ISIS wherever it may emerge."
Austin then noted that the day's discussions about West Africa and Central Asia would focus on the coalition's efforts to counter key ISIS affiliates in those regions.
The secretary wound down his speech addressing the importance of adaptability, pointing out that the U.S. and Iraq recently announced the phased transition of Operation Inherent Resolve — D-ISIS' military component — to a bilateral security relationship between the two countries.
"We'll talk today about what that process means for the military mission and for our ongoing security partnership with Iraq," Austin said.
"Our success stems from our resolve, our commitment to working together and our willingness to adapt," he continued. "These core elements will remain at the heart of the next phase of our mission."
In addition to the D-ISIS ministerial, Austin is also participating in engagements, through the end of the week, focused on strengthening NATO's defense posture and enhancing military support for Ukraine.
He is then scheduled to attend the first-ever G7 Defense Ministers Meeting on Saturday in Naples, Italy.