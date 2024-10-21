Austin Affirms United States' Unwavering Support for Ukraine During Visit to Kyiv

The U.S. remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine as Russia's disregard for international norms and ongoing war of aggression continues to threaten democracies throughout the globe, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said today.
Austin underscored the imperative for countries around the globe to stand in defense of Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty in an address at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv, marking his fourth visit to Ukraine since taking office.
"When the largest military in Europe becomes a force of aggression, the whole continent feels the shock," Austin said in his prepared remarks. "When a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council tries to deny self-rule to more than 40 million people, the whole world feels the blow. And when a dictator puts his imperial fantasies ahead of the rights of a free people, the whole international system feels the outrage."
"That's why nations of goodwill from every corner of the planet have risen to Ukraine's defense," he said. "And that's why the United States and our allies and partners have proudly become the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy."
Ukraine's security is vital to maintaining peace and stability throughout the globe, Austin said, adding that American values call on the U.S. to defend against Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault.
"Putin's war threatens European security," he said. "Putin's war challenges our NATO allies. Putin's war attacks our shared values. And Putin's war is a frontal assault on the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe."
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has continued to rally the international community in supporting Ukraine's defenders.
Since April 2022, the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of nearly 50 countries committed to Ukraine's defense, has surged critical military assistance to Ukraine's frontline defenders and organized standing capability coalitions committed to Ukraine's long-term defense.
Today, the Defense Department announced its latest aid package containing critical capabilities for Ukraine valued at nearly $400 million. Since February 2022, the U.S. has provided more than $59.5 billion in critical assistance including air defense, artillery, armored vehicles and other critical munitions.
"Now, that is a very real financial commitment," Austin said. "But for anyone who thinks that American leadership is expensive — well, consider the price of American retreat. In the face of aggression, the price of principle is always dwarfed by the cost of capitulation."
The secretary said due to the unprecedented international support, coupled with the bravery and ingenuity of Ukraine's frontline defenders, Russia has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives and continues to incur heavy costs, 970 days since it launched its full-scale invasion.
"[Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy didn't flee," Austin said. "Kyiv didn't fall. And Ukraine didn't fold."
The secretary noted that Russian forces have suffered hundreds of thousands of casualties since the start of the war and squandered more than $200 billion to sustain its invasion.
Despite suffering greatly from Russia's assault, Ukraine's spirit remains unbroken, Austin said.
"Ukraine stands unbowed — and strengthened," he said, noting the strength of Ukraine's battle-tested warfighters and its "roaring" defense industrial base that is now producing some of the best unmanned aerial vehicles in the world.
"Your soldiers have shown incredible skill. Your frontline defenders have shown heroic resolve," he said. "And your citizens have shown stunning courage."
Ukraine's unrelenting strength continues to inspire the world, Austin said, adding that the U.S. "will get Ukraine what it needs to fight for its survival and security."
While Ukraine faces complex challenges ahead, Austin noted that its strategic advantage of fighting for a just cause remains.
"Never underestimate the resolve of free citizens," he said. "And never underestimate the power of a democracy summoned to defend itself. Ukraine has chosen the course of courage. And so have we."