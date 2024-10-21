Last month, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered over 1,500 active-duty soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps to assist with disaster response and recovery. Austin's response augmented thousands of National Guardsmen, who were similarly mobilized to mitigate the storm's devastating effects, propelling the military to the forefront of yet another climate-driven emergency.
Hurricanes Helene and Milton — which slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast one week later — serve as the latest examples of natural disasters that not only levy widespread destruction on the homeland but underscore the increasing strain that climate-induced crises place on the Defense Department and national security.
"Climate change is a national security issue, and we must treat it as such," Austin remarked during a January 2021 briefing on the Department's priorities. The increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters like Helene and Milton are stark reminders that the military's readiness is intertwined with the consequences of a warming planet.
While disaster response remains a crucial element of the DOD's Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, President Joe Biden is looking beyond immediate challenges to focus on long-term solutions that prioritize sustainability and resilience.
On Sept. 30, amid ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, President Biden issued a proclamation designating October as "National Clean Energy Action Month," prompting the Defense Department to reaffirm its commitment to reducing carbon emissions. "Our Nation is leading the fight against the existential threat of climate change," Biden declared. This October, Pentagon officials celebrate the Department's transition to environmentally conscious power generation and architecture.
On Wednesday, the Pentagon hosted a Mission Ready Through Modernization and Resiliency event, featuring renewable energy experts from Defense Department components, the Washington Headquarters Services Engineering and Architecture Division, local utilities and alternative energy groups.
The exposition saw two frequently trafficked Pentagon apexes play host to visual displays and information kiosks, championing noteworthy Engineering and Architecture Division projects — including HVAC efficiency upgrades, data center improvements, chiller plant enhancements, LED lighting, water conservation, green energy and electric vehicle technology.
Exhibitors engaged with nearly 400 attendees, providing stand-up seminars on their contributions to sustainability while advertising the Defense Department's Climate Adaptation Plan for 2024-2027.
Published in September, the 2024-2027 Climate Adaption Plan injects climate resilience into "all operations, planning activities, business processes and resource allocation decisions," and builds upon the Department's existing clean energy initiatives — including, for example, a wholescale transition to electric vehicles at facilities like the Pentagon Reservation.
Fittingly, officials coupled the building's Mission Ready Through Modernization and Resiliency expo with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to underscore the Department's pivot to an emission-free vehicle fleet.
Before a crowd of service members, civilian leaders and industry partners, Robert Salesses, WHS deputy director, commissioned ten new electric vehicle charging stations for non-tactical government vehicles in the building's North parking area, showcasing timely and tangible progress in the spirit of National Clean Energy Action Month.
"These charging stations represent what we're doing as a nation," Salesses proclaimed. "It's amazing what's happened over the last couple of years … to get to lower energy consumption rates and fewer emissions."
The 10 new stations are equipped with two ports each, capable of charging electric vehicles to 80% capacity in four to 10 hours and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in one to two hours. The North parking area installation is the first permanent infrastructure project in a pilot program to replace the Pentagon's fleet of gasoline-powered vehicles.
Salesses emphasized the Pentagon's role in inspiring sustainability projects elsewhere throughout the Defense Department. "This is a monumental 0 for the … Department," he said. "The Pentagon is an iconic facility, and this charging infrastructure not only benefits the Department but sets a precedent for other federal agencies."
Salesses credited collaboration — and several key leaders and partners — for the project's success. "There's a lot of work that goes into this kind of effort to get to this point," he acknowledged. "None of this gets done without the team, and it took a real team effort by everyone here to achieve this."
Among those recognized was Damien Bryant, whose construction company Signature Renovations — a minority-owned small business — partnered with the Defense Department to bring the charging station installation to fruition. Signature Renovations' focus on renewable energy and contributions to the Department's sustainability initiatives are in the spirit of President Biden's Sept. 30 proclamation, which couples environmentally conscious policies with economic growth.
"You're moving us into the 21st century," Salesses told Bryant. "You're moving us into a more sustainable energy posture with zero emissions, and we want to thank you for everything you do every day."
The new charging stations complement several existing clean energy platforms on the Pentagon Reservation, including four stations serving the Mark Center garage and three stand-alone solar units supporting the North parking area. These efforts — and the initiatives on display at the Mission Ready Through Modernization and Resiliency expo — demonstrate the Defense Department's proactive approach to the climate fight.