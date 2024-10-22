DOD Remains Engaged in Hurricane Response, Recovery Efforts

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who briefed the news media today, said the National Guard has more than 1,100 troops and over 100 high-water vehicles and helicopters from three states mobilized for the response and recovery mission following Hurricane Milton.
Additionally, there are about 270 people working nine Army Corps of Engineers mission assignments, including temporary roof support, infrastructure assessment, debris control, flood response and more, he said.
In response to Hurricane Helene, about 2,000 National Guard troops from nine states have been mobilized, along with 65 high-water vehicles, and eight helicopters, Ryder said.
Also, in response to Hurricane Helene, more than 450 USACE personnel are engaged in 33 missions across the region, supporting debris control, temporary power, infrastructure assessment, flood control and safe waterways assessments, he said.
The Defense Department continues to be engaged with interagency partners in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the White House, state and local governments, Ryder said.
Since early this month, active-duty service members in support of local, state and national partners have completed more than 100 ground missions and 70 air missions, delivering more than 270 tons of humanitarian aid over land and nearly another 200 tons by air, Ryder said.
Additionally, these service members cleared hundreds of miles of roads, increasing access to some of the hardest hit areas of North Carolina, the general said.
In the coming days, active-duty service members will begin transitioning out of the area as a longer term recovery phase begins. This transition will be a gradual, phased process, carefully coordinated among state and local officials, U.S. Northern Command, the dual-status active/Guard commander, FEMA and the federal coordinating officer, he said.
"Active-duty assets are released only after a comprehensive evaluation is conducted, confirming with FEMA and the North Carolina governor that specific DOD support is no longer needed. The Northcom commander approves their recommendation for release of assets, and civil authorities are prepared to manage recovery and sustainment operations independently," he said.
"While these active-duty assets may be heading back to home station, the federal mission and federal support is not ending. As active-duty service members transition out, the National Guard, FEMA and other federal, state and local agencies remain actively engaged to address ongoing needs, rebuild infrastructure and aid communities and long-term recovery," Ryder said.
"[Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III] and his team are incredibly proud of the selfless service and sacrifice of all DOD service members involved in the hurricane response efforts, and he remains focused on DOD personnel and their families who may be impacted by the hurricanes," the general said.
In other news, Ryder noted on Oct. 18, U.S. Strategic Command announced the commencement of its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder 25. The exercise involves personnel throughout the strategic enterprise, including Stratcom components and subordinate units. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure and effective strategic deterrent force, Ryder said.
It is a planned, annual exercise and is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors or current world events, he said.
Lastly, after his visit to Ukraine, Austin is now in Rome. He'll conclude his week of travel with a visit to the Vatican tomorrow for a papal engagement before heading back to the United States, Ryder said.