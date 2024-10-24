Soldiers Injured in Raid Earlier This Week Headed to Walter Reed

On Tuesday morning, Iraqi Security Forces, working with service members from Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, conducted strikes and follow-on raids on multiple ISIS locations in central Iraq.
Two service members were injured during the raid and are now headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, while a third service member is being evaluated for traumatic brain injury, said the deputy Pentagon press secretary during a briefing today.
"During the operation, two U.S. military personnel were wounded by an explosion while assisting Iraqi forces with site exploitation," said Sabrina Singh. "While both service members sustained serious injuries, they are in stable condition and are currently en route to Walter Reed Medical Center for follow-on care. Additionally, we recently learned a third service member is being assessed for potential [traumatic brain injury.]"
During the raid, Singh said ISF targeted several senior ISIS leaders and killed at least seven ISIS operatives.
Today, Singh said Iraqi and U.S. forces partnered again as part of the Defeat-ISIS mission.
"Earlier today, U.S. forces participated in an Iraqi-led operation against ISIS fighters in the Anbar province in Iraq," Singh said. "Our assessment of the operation is still ongoing, and to my knowledge, there were no U.S. personnel injured in the operation."
Both raids were led by Iraqis, with the U.S. participating in an assistance role, Singh said.
While Singh said there is no indication of an ISIS "resurgence," she did say ISIS continues to be a threat that warrants attention.
"ISIS is not what it was from 10 years ago," she said. "I think we continue to see ISIS operate within Iraq and Syria, and their footprint has spread to other parts of the world. I don't think that demonstrates necessarily ... their resurgence in Iraq or Syria, but it represents that they still remain a threat, which is why we do these partner raids with the Iraqi Security Forces."