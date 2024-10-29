Hicks Highlights DOD's Commitment to Responsible AI Use

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks today spoke about the Defense Department's commitment to being a world leader in forging sound ethical policies for military use of artificial intelligence.
Hicks' remarks were broadcast remotely at the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in Defense Forum in Washington.
"Over the last dozen years, as advances in machine learning yielded new breakthroughs, we've worked hard at the Pentagon to be a global leader in establishing responsible policies for military use of autonomous systems and AI," Hicks said.
She then pointed out DOD has lately doubled down on that commitment, and that the Pentagon's leadership has been able to get in front of implementing an executive order that President Joe Biden issued almost one year ago to the day on safe, secure and trustworthy AI.
"As a result, our AI is more resilient and effective than ever," Hicks said.
Hicks also pointed out that, since 2021, DOD has not only accelerated the drive toward a more data-driven, modernized and AI-empowered U.S. military; but it has also affirmed an adherence to ethical AI principles, updated DOD responsible-use policies and directives, and issued new strategies, guidelines, guardrails and practical toolkits and apps.
"We're glad those resources are now used by many outside DOD; like other U.S. agencies, international allies and partners, and leading tech companies," Hicks said.
She then announced that almost 60 nations — including the U.S. — currently endorse the Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy.
That document, launched in February 2023 at the Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit in the Hague, "aims to build international consensus around responsible behavior and guide states' development, deployment and use of military AI," according to the declaration's website.
"I can't overstate the importance of this work," Hicks said. "Because our values not only bring us together; they set us apart from our strategic competitors."
Pointing out that DOD has always been guided by an understanding that AI can only be useful and effective where it is both trusted and trustworthy, Hicks cautioned that the Defense Department can't fall behind in the adoption of quality AI.
Hicks then appealed to those attending the forum, saying that they are needed to help keep DOD in the lead with AI.
"Not just with speed and security, but also safety," she said.
"Not just rapidly, but also responsibly," she continued. "We don't have the luxury of choosing one side or the other. It has to be both."