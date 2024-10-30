An official website of the United States Government 
U.S., South Korea Concerned North Koreans May Soon Fight Against Ukrainians

Oct. 30, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The Defense Department is closely tracking the unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

Two military leaders in business attire speak from behind podiums and stand in front of the U.S. and South Korean flags.
Reaffirming Partnerships
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun conduct a joint press briefing at the Pentagon, Oct. 30, 2024.
Download: Full Size (2.88 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech, DOD
VIRIN: 241030-D-FN350-1571

Austin met with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun today for the 56th annual security consultative meeting. They also held a joint news briefing in the Pentagon. 

Evidence suggests that North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia. Some of these soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine and they're being outfitted with Russian uniforms and equipment, Austin said. 

"I am increasingly concerned that [the] Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kursk Region, near the border with Ukraine," Austin said. 

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has gone tin-cupping to get weapons from [North Korea] and Iran. Turning to a pariah state like North Korea for troops just underscores how much trouble he is in," Austin said. 

"Putin will not prevail in Ukraine, even with more help from North Korea," the secretary said. 

Discussions today were about modernizing and deepening the South Korea-U.S. alliance that will help protect the security of the Korean peninsula and shape the future of the Indo-Pacific region, Austin said. 

"I assured Mr. Kim today that the United States remains fully committed to the defense of the ROK," Austin said, referring to South Korea. "Our extended deterrence commitment remains ironclad. That commitment is backed by the full range of America's conventional, missile defense, nuclear and advanced non-nuclear capabilities." 

Austin also noted that the U.S. has returned to large-scale exercises with South Korea. That, he said, strengthens the countries' combined readiness and interoperability. 

Kim reaffirmed that the U.S.-South Korea alliance is more important than ever and applauded the two nations' strengthening of security cooperation, including large-scale combined exercises, multidomain training and regional cooperation with East Asia nations. 

The defense minister also condemned North Korea and Russia's violation of the rules-based order, saying North Koreans will likely be used as cannon fodder. 

