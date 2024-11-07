Austin Highlights Critical Role of Partnerships at Southcom Change of Command

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underscored the power of U.S. partnerships in bolstering shared values throughout the Western Hemisphere as he presided over the U.S. Southern Command change of command ceremony today at the combatant command's headquarters in Doral, Florida.
Austin praised outgoing Southcom Commander Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson and the service members and civilian personnel who fill Southcom's ranks for their unrelenting focus on strengthening security across Latin America and the Carribean.
"Every day, Southcom keeps the watch throughout our hemisphere," Austin said.
"This hemisphere is home to so many growing economies and vibrant democracies," he said. "But your [area of responsibility] also includes pressing security challenges, including transnational crime, irregular migration, fundraising by transnational terrorist groups and natural disasters fueled by climate change. And so, on every level, Southcom's mission is close to home."
Key to Southcom's success in responding to these challenges, Austin said, has been Richardson's focus on strengthening partnerships throughout the region.
Throughout Richardson's tenure, which began as the region was still emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Southcom conducted 24 joint exercises and trained alongside nearly 40,000 participants from more than 30 countries.
"Those exercises strengthen interoperability," Austin said. "They foster trust, and they forge stronger partnerships across the region. And that makes everybody more secure. Those ties are crucial as the U.S. and its partners respond to emerging crises."
Austin noted Southcom's leadership as the Defense Department continues to support the Kenyan-led U.N. mission in Haiti.
"Together, we've helped to reestablish security at the airport in Port-au-Prince. And that let security forces from Kenya and other countries safely arrive in Haiti," Austin said. "And we'll continue to support the Haitian security forces as they reestablish safety and stability for the Haitian people."
Austin also noted that Southcom and DOD work alongside partner nations to counter transnational criminal groups and to detect and monitor the trafficking of illicit drugs.
The United States' close partnerships with like-minded nations are also critical as China attempts to expand its malign influence throughout the region, Austin said.
Austin warned that China continues to work to exploit insecurity and the need for economic investment in the region as a means to expand its influence and advance its malign agenda.
Richardson echoed Austin's concerns over China's attempts to expand its influence throughout Latin America and the Carribean. And she warned of Russia's continued attempts to employ malign activities and spread disinformation throughout the region.
"This is a call to action," Richardson said. "And this is a fight between democracy and autocracy. It's that simple. Our rules based international order is at stake, and we have to stick together as team democracy."
Both leaders highlighted the key role partnerships will continue to serve in countering the threats posed by Russia and China in the region.
"The United States has a very different approach," Austin said. "We're working hard to strengthen full and respectful partnerships rooted in our shared values of democracy, human rights and opportunity for all."
During the ceremony, Richardson, the first woman to command Southcom, handed the reins to Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, the first African American to assume the role.
During his remarks, Holsey affirmed his commitment to continue forging lasting ties throughout the region.
These partnerships, he said, are the best deterrence to our shared security and economic concerns.
"We will always be there for like-minded nations who share our values of democracy, the rule of law and human rights," he said.