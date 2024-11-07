DOD Eyes Smooth Transition to Next Administration, Austin Says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a recent message to the force that emphasized the Defense Department's commitment to a professional, orderly and calm transition to the next commander in chief, the Pentagon announced today.
In that message sent out Wednesday, "Secretary Austin reiterated that the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of the next commander in chief and to obey all lawful orders from a civilian chain of command to defend the United States, our Constitution and the rights of all American citizens," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told the media.
Singh also said Austin's message reaffirmed the military will, "continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security."
She added that, as the transition will be getting underway soon, the defense secretary has expressed a deep sense of pride in and appreciation for both the Defense Department's civilian workforce and all service members stationed stateside and deployed around the world.
With 74 days until President Joe Biden's administration hands over control of the Defense Department to the second Donald Trump administration, Singh said that steps are being taken to prepare for the start of that transition.
"In terms of outreach to the Trump team, we're coordinating everything right now with the White House and the [General Services Administration]," she said.
"There [are] certain agreements that need to be signed and put into place before we can start the transition process," Singh continued. "But, regardless, we are committed to a professional, effective transition for the incoming administration."
When questioned as to whether Austin's message to the force was in anyway tied to DOD concerns of how the incoming administration might plan to use the military to deal with domestic issues in the U.S., Singh said it's important to remember that the military is not a political entity.
"I think it's important to remember that the military is apolitical; and as it says in [Austin's] memo to the force, the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next commander in chief and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command," Singh said.