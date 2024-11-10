Deputy Defense Secretary Commemorates Military Libraries Week With Memorandum, Address

In an Oct. 25 memorandum, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced the Defense Department's celebration of Military Libraries Week — an event dedicated to honoring the contributions of military libraries to service members, their families and the broader defense community.
This year's theme, "Leaders Are Readers," underscores the pivotal role that libraries play in fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development.
Military libraries have been part of the Armed Forces' support network since the nation's early days. Starting with the West Point garrison library established in 1780, and the War Department Library founded by Henry Knox in 1795, these institutions have provided critical academic, scientific and cultural resources to service members and defense personnel for decades.
Today, the Defense Department operates more than 300 libraries worldwide, offering material ranging from military doctrine to morale-boosting recreational media.
On Nov. 10, in a brief address to service members and their families, Hicks kicked off Military Libraries Week by highlighting their contributions to lifelong learning and professional development.
"Libraries, and the books they hold, provide limitless opportunities to learn," she said, adding that her own reading list reflects her commitment to continuous improvement and innovation at the department. Hicks encouraged service members to visit their local military libraries to thank library staff for their dedication to fostering knowledge and community resilience.
The Mission and History of the Combined Arms Research Library
Fort Leavenworth's Ike Skelton Combined Arms Research Library exemplifies the enduring importance of military libraries. CARL's unique contributions to both education and morale warrant special recognition.
Known for its exceptional collection and commitment to innovation, the institution serves as both a resource and a refuge for the Fort Leavenworth community, including the students of the Command and General Staff College and the School of Advanced Military Studies.
Founded alongside the School of Application for Infantry and Cavalry — now the Command and General Staff College — Fort Leavenworth's library began as a modest collection of government publications, curriculum materials and donations from officers and private citizens. The library's early years were challenging. Cramped conditions and limited staff hindered its development until 1906, when its first official librarian, Ezra Fuller, began his tenure.
Fuller's efforts were instrumental in shaping the library's identity, as he advocated for improved facilities and a larger budget. By 1927, the library's collection had grown to over 55,000 objects — including books, pamphlets and maps — forming the foundation of what would become an essential military research facility.
Over the decades, CARL evolved alongside the U.S. military, incorporating modern resources like online databases and digital catalogs. In 1994, CARL moved to a new, expansive facility to better serve the growing demands of Fort Leavenworth's academic and military communities.
Throughout its history, CARL has remained committed to both preserving the past and meeting the current needs of its patrons. Its extensive archive of unique military documents and special collections is an invaluable resource for researchers and students, who rely on these materials for academic papers and monographs. In 2003, CARL digitized much of its collection, making these resources accessible worldwide. This digital library now includes thousands of documents, from historical reports to recent theses, serving military scholars and historians everywhere.
Library Director Tiffany Zink's Legacy of Service at CARL
Library Director Tiffany Zink's story illustrates the dedication of CARL's staff and underscores the deeply personal connections that military libraries foster.
The daughter of a career Navy officer, Zink joined CARL in 2004 as a part-time reference librarian. Her father, Cmdr. George Lyford Jr., served as an aviator in Vietnam, imbuing his family with a profound respect for military service.
"Growing up overseas, the library was always a place that felt like home," Zink said, recounting her family's tour in Japan, where military libraries provided a comforting sense of stability.
Over two decades at Leavenworth, Zink's career at CARL has evolved. After leaving briefly to help establish the Army University library consortium, Zink returned to CARL to serve as the library's director, which she described as a "kind of homecoming." Her roles include strategic planning and overseeing CARL's extensive collection, which serves as both a scholarly resource and a repository of military history.
As one of the Army's two largest libraries, CARL plays a critical role at Fort Leavenworth, where it supports the academic programs of CGSC and SAMS. Students at these institutions engage in rigorous research, developing projects that often require access to specialized military resources available only at CARL.
"We provide resources that students need not just today but may find invaluable decades from now," Zink explained. This commitment to both present needs and future scholarship underscores CARL's unique dual mission: to support academic study and to preserve military history.
Among CARL's distinct features is its consolidated library model, which combines the roles of a community library with those of an academic institution. This arrangement enables CARL to serve not only military professionals but also the families stationed at Fort Leavenworth.
Zink is especially proud of CARL's efforts to foster information literacy, ensuring patrons are equipped with skills to navigate both traditional and digital resources. Crucial to this mission was a recent renovation, in which she was deeply invested. The 2012 modernization initiative transformed the facility, while maintaining its status as a central hub for military knowledge and community support.
Military Libraries as Pillars of Morale, Learning and Professionalism
Deputy Secretary Hicks leveraged Military Libraries Week to acknowledge the contributions that libraries and librarians make to morale and readiness. "We have the fiercest fighting force in the world because we have the finest military families in the world," she said. "Providing the support that they need is the least we can do for all that they do in defense of this nation."
As the week continues, the Defense Department's focus on promoting knowledge and resilience through its libraries is nested with its broader mission to care for service members and their families. Libraries like CARL are not just repositories of books and documents, they are dynamic institutions that adapt to the evolving needs of the military, supporting education, research and a sense of community.
Both Hicks' celebration of Military Libraries Week and Zink's 20 years of service at CARL align with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for service members and their families.
In a March 2, 2023. release titled "Taking Care of Our People," Austin outlined an ongoing strategy to support military personnel in their pursuit of professional and personal growth.
By amplifying the department's goal to create "exceptional opportunities for service and professional development," the defense secretary underscored educational resources' critical role in preparing service members for success both within and beyond their military careers.
Defense Department quality-of-life initiatives include an assurance that service members have access to world-class educational support; Military Libraries Week and institutions like CARL embody that promise.