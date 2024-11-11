An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Deputy Defense Secretary Honors Veterans' Contributions to National Security in Veterans Day Message

Nov. 11, 2024 | By Army Maj. Wes Shinego, DOD News

This week, in an address marking Veterans Day, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks paid tribute to America's veterans, emphasizing the profound impact of their service on the enduring freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.  

00:45
Play

Hicks highlighted the invaluable role veterans have played in ensuring the nation's safety and preserving democracy. 

"Each and every Veterans Day, we as a nation, take a moment to honor the enduring contributions of America's veterans," Hicks said. "Because of the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, they have enabled all of us to enjoy the freedoms we hold today as well as for future generations." 

The deputy secretary went on to express the Department of Defense's gratitude to veterans for their tireless commitment to national security. "To all of our veterans, past and present, our nation is eternally grateful for your service," she continued. "Thank you for all that you've done to deter aggression, to protect our democracy, and to ensure our national security." 

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., shakes hands with a veteran on manicured grounds outside an ornate white structure.
Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., shakes hands with a veteran on manicured grounds outside an ornate white structure.
Arlington Greeting
Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greets military veterans participating in an Honor Flight at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Sept. 29, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.24 MB)
Credit: Benjamin D. Applebaum, DOD
VIRIN: 240929-D-LS763-1036

Veterans Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 11, holds deep historical significance, dating back to the end of the First World War. On Nov. 11, 1918, the signing of an armistice marked the end of hostilities, and the day became known as Armistice Day. One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day to commemorate peace and to honor those who had sacrificed in service to the country. 

The observance grew in scope and importance, and in 1954 Congress renamed the holiday Veterans Day to honor all veterans who have served in the armed forces. Hicks took time to acknowledge this legacy, linking it to the ongoing work of the Defense Department and the current generation of service members who follow in veterans' footsteps. 

Two veterans sit and chat outdoors.
Two veterans sit and chat outdoors.
Catch-Up Chat
World War II veterans Calvin Shiner and Arlester Brown converse after arriving in Normandy, France, June 3, 2024, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Download: Full Size (1.45 MB)
Credit: Army Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa
VIRIN: 240603-A-RK885-5343
A service member pushes a veteran in a wheelchair through an airport as other service members applaud.
A service member pushes a veteran in a wheelchair through an airport as other service members applaud.
Warm Welcome
Service members greet veterans arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an Honor Flight trip to the nation’s capital, Oct. 16, 2023.
Download: Full Size (348.16 KB)
Credit: Jason Kriess, National Guard
VIRIN: 231016-Z-IK464-1007Y
Hicks' remarks underscored the alignment between the Defense Department's mission and the sacrifices of veterans. She expressed her pride in the collective achievements and contributions of all who have served. Hicks lauded veterans for their courage and resilience, acknowledging their sacrifices as the cornerstone of America's defense. 

Video: Deputy Defense Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Thanks Veterans
Spotlight: Honoring Our Veterans
Veterans Observances Veterans Day veterans day 2024

Related Stories