This week, in an address marking Veterans Day, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks paid tribute to America's veterans, emphasizing the profound impact of their service on the enduring freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.
Hicks highlighted the invaluable role veterans have played in ensuring the nation's safety and preserving democracy.
"Each and every Veterans Day, we as a nation, take a moment to honor the enduring contributions of America's veterans," Hicks said. "Because of the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, they have enabled all of us to enjoy the freedoms we hold today as well as for future generations."
The deputy secretary went on to express the Department of Defense's gratitude to veterans for their tireless commitment to national security. "To all of our veterans, past and present, our nation is eternally grateful for your service," she continued. "Thank you for all that you've done to deter aggression, to protect our democracy, and to ensure our national security."
Veterans Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 11, holds deep historical significance, dating back to the end of the First World War. On Nov. 11, 1918, the signing of an armistice marked the end of hostilities, and the day became known as Armistice Day. One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day to commemorate peace and to honor those who had sacrificed in service to the country.
The observance grew in scope and importance, and in 1954 Congress renamed the holiday Veterans Day to honor all veterans who have served in the armed forces. Hicks took time to acknowledge this legacy, linking it to the ongoing work of the Defense Department and the current generation of service members who follow in veterans' footsteps.
Hicks' remarks underscored the alignment between the Defense Department's mission and the sacrifices of veterans. She expressed her pride in the collective achievements and contributions of all who have served. Hicks lauded veterans for their courage and resilience, acknowledging their sacrifices as the cornerstone of America's defense.