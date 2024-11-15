Deputy Defense Secretary Celebrates Warrior Care Month in Recorded Address

This week, in a recorded address marking Warrior Care Month, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reaffirmed the Department's unwavering commitment to supporting wounded, ill and injured service members, along with their families and caregivers.
Hicks highlighted the enduring strength and resilience of these warriors and the critical role they play in inspiring others.
"Warrior Care Month is a time to honor the sacrifices of our wounded, ill and injured service members," Hicks said. "Their courage and determination exemplify the spirit of our military community and serve as a powerful reminder of what it means to overcome challenges."
The deputy secretary emphasized the Defense Department's obligation to care for its people, ensuring they have access to the programs, policies and resources necessary for recovery and rehabilitation.
"Taking care of our service members, their families and caregivers is not just a responsibility — it is a promise," Hicks continued. "We are steadfast in our commitment to their physical and mental health, supporting them every step of the way."
Established in 2008, Warrior Care Month underscores the Defense Department's dedication to providing world-class support to service members on their journey to healing. This year's theme, "Show of Strength," reflects a renewed focus on resiliency.
Hicks concluded by encouraging all Americans to recognize and support the incredible contributions of wounded warriors and those who assist them on their path to recovery.