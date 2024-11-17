Austin Meets With Japanese, Australian Counterparts to Advance Defense Ties

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III underscored the critical role that the deepening defense ties between the U.S., Australia and Japan continue to play in maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific as he met with his counterparts today in Darwin, Australia.
The secretary met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen as part of the 14th Trilateral Defense Minister's Meeting, where the leaders finalized new steps to further enhance defense cooperation and interoperability among the three nations.
"Today, more than ever, we're taking concrete actions that will deepen our trilateral cooperation, and the three of us are here to see the results firsthand," Austin said in a press briefing following the meeting. "Darwin is a focal point for our expanding trilateral relationship, and our bond is delivering real security, deterrence and interoperability."
As part of the new measures announced by the three leaders in a joint statement following today's TDMM, Japan will increase its participation in Australia-U.S. force posture cooperation activities, including through annual trilateral amphibious training among the Australian Defense Force, Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and the U.S. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin.
The three nations will also expand trilateral participation in key exercises.
As part of the new steps announced today, Japan will increase its participation to Exercise Southern Jackaroo and Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia beginning next year. Australia will also participate in Exercise Orient Shield in 2025 and enhance its participation in Exercises Yama Sakura, Keen Edge and Keen Sword.
The joint statement also outlines steps to increase intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, to include Australia's participation in the Japan-U.S. Bilateral Information Analysis Cell.
In addition to laying out steps to increase interoperability, the leaders laid out steps to build advanced capabilities together, improve operational coordination and information sharing and demonstrate the U.S., Japanese and Australian presence in the Indo-Pacific alongside key regional allies.
The newly outlined steps build upon deepening ties among the U.S., Australia and Japan during Austin's tenure.
"I am absolutely proud of all that we've accomplished together," Austin said. "Together we're continuing to build on the progress our three countries have achieved over the past four years, and I look forward to growing our partnership to endure well into the future."
Austin's meeting today with his Australian and Japanese counterparts kicked off his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific since taking office as he continues to build upon the strong partnerships forged under his tenure throughout the United States' priority theater of operations.
Throughout the week, the secretary will meet with senior officials throughout the region across a series of engagements in the Philippines, Laos and Fiji.
The trip will showcase the United States' unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific amid what Austin sees as a "new convergence" of like-minded partners throughout the region.
"We are doing more than ever alongside our allies and partners to take concrete steps toward a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Austin said ahead of his departure.
"During this trip, we will deliver results to advance cooperation, strengthen our relationships and build an enduring network of allies and partners," he said. "I am proud of the historic progress we've made over the last four years and the depth of continuing U.S. commitment to the region."
Following his visit to Darwin, Austin will proceed to the Philippines where he will underscore the United States' commitment to the mutual defense treaty and discuss ways to continue to support the Philippines' security.
Austin's stop in the Philippines marks his fourth visit to the country since taking office, the most visits ever by a U.S. secretary of defense.
The secretary's next stop is in Laos where he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.
U.S. defense secretaries have participated in the forum since 2010 when it was established by the 10-member block of Southeast Asian nations.
Austin will meet with a range of regional allies and partners on the sidelines of the meeting and reaffirm the United States' commitment to regional security. During this visit, he will announce the first-ever U.S. Defense Department vision statement for a prosperous and secure Southeast Asia.
Austin's final stop is in Fiji, marking the first visit to the country by a U.S. defense secretary.
While there, Austin will meet with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa.
The secretary is expected to announce that the U.S. and Fiji will begin negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement that will empower the two countries to work more closely together.