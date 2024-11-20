Hicks Commemorates Native American Heritage Month

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks today celebrated Native peoples' past and present participation in public and military service.
"Today, we celebrate the resilient and proud Native communities across this country, and we commemorate the numerous and invaluable contributions of Native peoples to public service," Hicks said at the Defense Department's annual Pentagon Celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
After acknowledging the numerous Defense Department organizations that worked to organize the celebration — which included the departments of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force; as well as the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment — Hicks pointed out the long history Native Americans have in service to the nation.
"Since the Revolutionary War, Native Americans have served in every major conflict; in civilian posts and as uniformed service members. And they've represented a diversity of tribal nations," Hicks said.
"Native American Heritage Month is a time to remember and share their remarkable stories. ... Their stories demonstrate that if you have a calling to serve in our nation's military, and you're eligible to answer that call, your commitment and your patriotism do not require you to check who you are or your traditions at the door," she continued.
As an example of how Native Americans keeping true to their traditions has benefited the U.S., Hicks described how Native code talkers made "an enduring impact" in both World Wars I and II by using tribal languages to communicate messages that were indecipherable by the enemy.
As a result of those Native Americans' positive contributions to U.S. war efforts, Hicks said Congress eventually came forward with the Code Talkers Recognition Act.
Passed on June 18, 2002, the act states that at "… a time when Indians were discouraged from practicing their native culture, a few brave men used their cultural heritage, their language, to help change the course of history."
During the tail end of her remarks, Hicks discussed how there are tens of thousands of current service members and veterans who identify as American Indian or Alaskan Native.
"In fact, Indigenous service members are represented in our armed forces at five times the national average of any other group," she said.
"We are grateful that the military gets to benefit from the talent and expertise they bring."
In addition to Secretary Hicks' remarks, this year's celebration of Native American heritage featured guest speakers, singing and traditional Native American dance.