An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Austin Bolsters U.S. Cooperation with Fiji, Concludes 12th Trip to Indo-Pacific

Nov. 23, 2024 | By Joseph Clark, DOD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signed a new agreement today aimed at enhancing the United States' logistics cooperation with Fiji today as he closed out his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific since taking office. 

Two men wearing business attire shake hands on a stage.
Two men wearing business attire shake hands on a stage.
Fiji Friendship
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Fiji, Nov. 23, 2024.
Download: Full Size (2.02 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241123-D-XI929-2003

The Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement is aimed at enabling the efficient transfer of fuel and medical supplies and the use of maintenance facilities during emergencies, culminating nearly a decade of negotiations between the two countries and underscoring the United States' commitment to building lasting partnerships throughout the region. 

"This agreement will mean closer ties and closer logistics cooperation between our forces, including for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Austin said during a press conference today. 

The secretary signed to new agreement alongside Fijian officials during a ceremony today at Black Rock Camp. 

Ahead of the ceremony, Austin met with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa for discussions on bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Fiji. 

A man wearing business attire stands at a lectern.
A man wearing business attire stands at a lectern.
Austin Remarks
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a press conference alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Fiji, Nov. 23, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.77 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241123-D-XI929-2001

In addition to finalizing the ACSA agreement, the two countries announced the beginning of formal negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement that will empower the two countries to work more closely together. 

Austin also announced that the U.S. will provide $4.9 million in foreign military financing for small-arms recapitalization for Fijian forces, pending Congressional approval. 

Austin said continuing to strengthen the U.S.-Fijian relationship remains as a key focal point in the region. 

"Our relationship is rooted in common values and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said. "The Indo-Pacific is our priority theater and our partnership with Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Two men wearing business suits stand at lecterns on a stage.
Two men wearing business suits stand at lecterns on a stage.
New Conference
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III holds a press conference alongside Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Fiji, Nov. 23, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.91 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241123-D-XI929-2002A

Austin's visit to Fiji, the first by a U.S. defense secretary, caps a series of engagements with regional counterparts showcasing the United States' unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific amid what Austin sees as a "new convergence" of like-minded partners throughout the region.    

In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines and Laos in a continuation to the regional momentum he has built throughout his tenure.  

In Darwin, Australia, Austin met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen as part of the 14th Trilateral Defense Minister's Meeting. 

Three men speak to reporters during a press conference.
Three men speak to reporters during a press conference.
Press Conference
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen speak to members of the media during a trilateral press conference in Darwin, Australia, Nov. 17, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.22 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241117-D-XI929-4001

In a joint statement following the TDMM, the three leaders announced that Japan will increase its participation in Australia-U.S. force posture cooperation activities, including through annual trilateral amphibious training among the Australian Defense Force, Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and the U.S. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin.   

The joint statement also outlines steps to increase intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, to include Australia's participation in the Japan-U.S. Bilateral Information Analysis Cell. 

Following his visit to Darwin, Austin proceeded to the Philippines where he met with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro. 

While there, Austin and Teodoro attended an official signing ceremony for the newly established General Security of Military Information Agreement, that provides a legal framework enabling enhanced and expanded sharing of information and defense technology between the two countries.  

Two civilians sit at small tables and sign documents.
Two civilians sit at small tables and sign documents.
Signing Documents
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro exchange documents while signing the General Military Information Agreement at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2024.
Download: Full Size (768 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241118-D-XI929-3004

The agreement serves as a foundation for further enhancing interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces and paves the way for additional security agreements in the future. 

Austin and Teodoro also broke ground on a new combined coordination center at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila to further enable information sharing between U.S. and Philippine forces. 

Two men wearing U.S. and foreign military uniforms hold shovels while standing next to men wearing civilian clothes.
Two men wearing U.S. and foreign military uniforms hold shovels while standing next to men wearing civilian clothes.
Center Groundbreaking
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro provide remarks at the Combined Coordination Center groundbreaking at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, Nov. 18, 2024.
Download: Full Size (409.6 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241118-D-XI929-2005A

Later, Austin met with Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila where the secretary further underscored the strong ties between the two countries. 

Before departing the Philippines, Austin observed a Philippine Navy technical demonstration showcasing T-12 unmanned surface vessels provided by the U.S. through foreign military financing. The T-12 is a key capability used by Philippine forces to protect its sovereignty and operate throughout its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. 

Austin's stop in the Philippines was his fourth visit to the country since taking office, the most visits ever by a U.S. secretary of defense. 

In Laos, Austin attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus. 

A group of men and women are seated in a conference room.
A group of men and women are seated in a conference room.
ASEAN Meeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' informal meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 20, 2024.
Download: Full Size (911.36 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241120-D-XI929-4005

U.S. defense secretaries have participated in the forum since 2010 when it was established by the 10-member block of Southeast Asian nations.   

Austin met with a range of regional allies and partners on during the forum and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to regional security.  

He also announced the first-ever U.S. Defense Department vision statement for a prosperous and secure Southeast Asia. 

The statement outlines the U.S. vision for deepening our practical cooperation across Southeast Asia.

A man wearing business attire sits next to a man wearing a foreign military uniform.
A man wearing business attire sits next to a man wearing a foreign military uniform.
Defense Discussion
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Laos Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath during the 2024 Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 20, 2024.
Download: Full Size (563.2 KB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders, DOD
VIRIN: 241120-D-XI929-3001
 

Austin also announced during the two-day series of engagements that ASEAN member states approved a second iteration of a U.S.-led maritime exercise with ASEAN countries, which was first held in 2019. 

"We've been focused on working with countries, like minded countries to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region where countries can protect their interests and also feel free to sail international waterways and fly international skies wherever international law will allow," Austin said today in discussing his most recent trip to the Indo-Pacific and, more broadly, the United States' progress over the past four years in strengthening ties throughout the region. 

"We've accomplished a great deal," he said. 

Video: Austin, Fijian Prime Minister Brief Media
News Release: Fact Sheet: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's 12th Trip to the Indo-Pacific
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meetings in Laos for the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus
News Release: Joint Readout From Australia-Japan-Philippines-Republic of Korea-United States Defense Ministers' Meeting
News Release: U.S. Department of Defense Vision Statement for a Prosperous and Secure Southeast Asia
News Release: Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meetings in Laos on the Margins of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)
News Release: Joint Press Release on the Visit of U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin to the Philippines
News Release: Australia-Japan-United States Trilateral Defense Ministers' Meeting November 2024 Joint Statement
Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
Austin Defense Secretary Australia Philippines Fiji Laos partnerships Indo-Pacific Japan

Related Stories