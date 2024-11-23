Austin Bolsters U.S. Cooperation with Fiji, Concludes 12th Trip to Indo-Pacific

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signed a new agreement today aimed at enhancing the United States' logistics cooperation with Fiji today as he closed out his 12th trip to the Indo-Pacific since taking office.
The Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement is aimed at enabling the efficient transfer of fuel and medical supplies and the use of maintenance facilities during emergencies, culminating nearly a decade of negotiations between the two countries and underscoring the United States' commitment to building lasting partnerships throughout the region.
"This agreement will mean closer ties and closer logistics cooperation between our forces, including for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Austin said during a press conference today.
The secretary signed to new agreement alongside Fijian officials during a ceremony today at Black Rock Camp.
Ahead of the ceremony, Austin met with Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa for discussions on bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Fiji.
In addition to finalizing the ACSA agreement, the two countries announced the beginning of formal negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement that will empower the two countries to work more closely together.
Austin also announced that the U.S. will provide $4.9 million in foreign military financing for small-arms recapitalization for Fijian forces, pending Congressional approval.
Austin said continuing to strengthen the U.S.-Fijian relationship remains as a key focal point in the region.
"Our relationship is rooted in common values and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said. "The Indo-Pacific is our priority theater and our partnership with Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Austin's visit to Fiji, the first by a U.S. defense secretary, caps a series of engagements with regional counterparts showcasing the United States' unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific amid what Austin sees as a "new convergence" of like-minded partners throughout the region.
In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines and Laos in a continuation to the regional momentum he has built throughout his tenure.
In Darwin, Australia, Austin met with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen as part of the 14th Trilateral Defense Minister's Meeting.
In a joint statement following the TDMM, the three leaders announced that Japan will increase its participation in Australia-U.S. force posture cooperation activities, including through annual trilateral amphibious training among the Australian Defense Force, Japan Ground Self Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade and the U.S. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin.
The joint statement also outlines steps to increase intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, to include Australia's participation in the Japan-U.S. Bilateral Information Analysis Cell.
Following his visit to Darwin, Austin proceeded to the Philippines where he met with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilbert Teodoro.
While there, Austin and Teodoro attended an official signing ceremony for the newly established General Security of Military Information Agreement, that provides a legal framework enabling enhanced and expanded sharing of information and defense technology between the two countries.
The agreement serves as a foundation for further enhancing interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces and paves the way for additional security agreements in the future.
Austin and Teodoro also broke ground on a new combined coordination center at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila to further enable information sharing between U.S. and Philippine forces.
Later, Austin met with Marcos at Malacanang Palace in Manila where the secretary further underscored the strong ties between the two countries.
Before departing the Philippines, Austin observed a Philippine Navy technical demonstration showcasing T-12 unmanned surface vessels provided by the U.S. through foreign military financing. The T-12 is a key capability used by Philippine forces to protect its sovereignty and operate throughout its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
Austin's stop in the Philippines was his fourth visit to the country since taking office, the most visits ever by a U.S. secretary of defense.
In Laos, Austin attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus.
U.S. defense secretaries have participated in the forum since 2010 when it was established by the 10-member block of Southeast Asian nations.
Austin met with a range of regional allies and partners on during the forum and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to regional security.
He also announced the first-ever U.S. Defense Department vision statement for a prosperous and secure Southeast Asia.
The statement outlines the U.S. vision for deepening our practical cooperation across Southeast Asia.
Austin also announced during the two-day series of engagements that ASEAN member states approved a second iteration of a U.S.-led maritime exercise with ASEAN countries, which was first held in 2019.
"We've been focused on working with countries, like minded countries to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region where countries can protect their interests and also feel free to sail international waterways and fly international skies wherever international law will allow," Austin said today in discussing his most recent trip to the Indo-Pacific and, more broadly, the United States' progress over the past four years in strengthening ties throughout the region.
"We've accomplished a great deal," he said.