Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks Honors Service Members in Thanksgiving Message

Nov. 26, 2024 | By Army Maj. Wes Shinego, DOD News

This Thanksgiving season, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks is delivering a message of gratitude, paying tribute to the sacrifices of U.S. service members, civilian personnel and their families. Her videotaped remarks emphasize the vital role of the military community in upholding the nation's safety and ensuring the freedoms that define American life.

Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving
"During this time of thanks, I want to personally express my gratitude to our service members, civilian personnel and their families for their service to our nation," Hicks said. "As families gather in the comfort of their homes and the warmth of the dinner table, we remember all that you do to ensure the safety and security that enable these holiday traditions." 

For those on duty this Thanksgiving, Hicks offered a special acknowledgment. "On behalf of the American people, thank you for your sacrifice. We are thinking of you always — and especially today," she concluded. 

Thanksgiving's Historical Bond With Service Members 

Thanksgiving has long been deeply intertwined with the lives of service members, particularly during times of national crises. During World War II, Thanksgiving became a symbol of resilience, unity and gratitude. Despite the difficulties of global conflict, the American military ensured troops could celebrate with traditional turkey dinners wherever they were stationed. Soldiers in Europe often sourced turkeys locally, and Navy ships transformed mess halls into festive dining rooms for sailors.

Receives Thanksgiving Basket
A soldier gets a Thanksgiving meal basket at Fort Liberty, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024. Volunteers from the 82nd Airborne Division Association organized the holiday support for families at the installation.
Credit: Army Pfc. Nicole Miller
On the home front, Thanksgiving celebrations bore the marks of wartime austerity. Food rationing required ingenuity to prepare holiday meals, and gasoline restrictions limited travel for family gatherings. With many loved ones serving overseas, countless tables had empty chairs. Yet, communities responded with generosity, opening their homes to troops stationed nearby and reinforcing the spirit of collective sacrifice and gratitude. 

A Nov. 23, 1944, editorial from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader captured the challenges of the time: "It is true ... we do not have everything we desire. It is true many homes have been saddened and other households made anxious by the absence of loved ones. But, if we look at this in its proper perspective, we shall agree that no matter how unfortunate our lot may appear to us as individuals it could be ever so much worse." The story urged Americans to remain hopeful and united, and to remain "grateful not only for the success of our cause, but for the courage and sacrifices of the [service members] who made the victories possible." 

Continuing the Tradition of Gratitude 

In the decades since World War II, the Defense Department has continued the tradition of ensuring service members can celebrate Thanksgiving, even in the most remote locations. This year is no different, with traditional holiday meals being delivered to bases, ships and posts around the world. These efforts echo the wartime practice of bringing a taste of home to those who serve. 

Hicks' remarks reflected the ongoing importance of this tradition. "For our service members who have the opportunity to be with their own family and friends this Thanksgiving, I hope you enjoy this special time with the ones you love," she said.

Operation Turkey Drop
Boxes of frozen turkeys are unloaded during Team McChord’s annual Operation Turkey Drop at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 21, 2024.
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger
Her address served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the military community, not only in wartime but in every season of service. As Americans across the nation gather to give thanks, Hicks' message underscores the enduring connection between Thanksgiving and the courage, unity and resilience common to Defense Department personnel.

