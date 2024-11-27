Austin Brings Holiday Cheer to Deployed Service Members

This week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reached across the globe to connect with service members stationed stateside and deployed abroad. Through video conference and phone calls, he expressed gratitude, shared stories and offered encouragement to troops and their families who have sacrificed the comforts of home while serving their country.
Austin's 41 years in the Army give him a unique perspective on serving during the holidays, but he noted these tours will create lifelong bonds. He opened each call by inviting service members to introduce themselves, what role they serve in and where they are from.
In every discussion, Austin emphasized that teammates look out for one another, a theme that resonated whether he was speaking with soldiers in Poland, sailors aboard a Navy destroyer or airmen in Qatar.
Austin treated the calls as an opportunity to thank service members for their dedication, delivering a heartfelt message of appreciation on behalf of the nation. "What you're doing is deeply appreciated," he told them. "[Your sacrifice means] we can enjoy Thanksgiving in peace and security."
He also reflected on lessons learned, sharing advice he learned early on that has served him well throughout his career. "If I was talking to my younger self, I'd say what my first platoon sergeant said: 'Take care of your people,'" Austin said.
The holiday spirit was not lost in the seriousness of the calls, with Austin asking for specifics about the Thanksgiving meal, other morale events and football predictions.
The defense secretary's holiday gesture is in line with his broader approach to leadership within the Defense Department. Austin has made "taking care of people" a priority over his four-year tenure. His ongoing campaign to support military personnel and their families includes initiatives such as pay raises, affordable child care, better on-base housing and improved spousal employment opportunities.
This year, Defense Secretary Austin connected with the following units, representing the full spectrum of America's armed forces:
- U.S. Space Force – 4th Space Operations Squadron: Stationed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, this unit operates critical military satellite communication systems supporting global operations. The squadron is led by 1st. Lt. Alicia LaGassa, whose leadership ensures secure communication for vital missions worldwide.
- U.S. Marine Corps – Combat Logistics Battalion 31: Deployed to Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, this battalion provides comprehensive combat logistics support to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, the only continuously forward-deployed MEU in the Corps. Lt. Col. Alissa Tarsiuk commands this unit, ensuring readiness and effectiveness in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
- U.S. Navy – USS Stockdale: Operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet's area of responsibility, the guided missile destroyer contributes to regional defense and maritime security missions. Under the command of Cmdr. Lauren Johnson, the crew remains committed to supporting critical operations in a dynamic theater.
- U.S. Air Force – 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron: Deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, this squadron delivers exceptional medical care to deployed personnel across the U.S. Central Command's area of operations. Lt. Col. Marsha Starks leads the squadron, ensuring high-quality care in a challenging deployment environment.
- U.S. Army – 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment: Based at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area in Poland, this NATO-aligned unit supports multinational deterrence efforts in the Suwalki Gap, a critical strategic region. The battalion is led by Lt. Col. Patrick Merriss, whose guidance and leadership maintain the unit's operational excellence.
Through his "morale calls," Austin not only reinforced America's appreciation for its service members, but also reminded them of their vital role in ensuring global peace and security. "This call doesn't replace being with family," he said, "but I hope it reminds you how much your country values you."