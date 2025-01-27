Hegseth Arrives at Pentagon, Says Warfighters Are 'Ready to Go'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon today and said improving lethality, warfighting and readiness are the main lines of effort he will pursue while in office.
Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, greeted Hegseth as he arrived at the Pentagon. The defense secretary spoke to about 30 members of the press before entering the building.
"It's an honor to serve on behalf of the president and serve on behalf of the country," Hegseth said. "In talking to the chairman and so many other folks here, we're in capable hands. The warfighters are ready to go."
President Donald J. Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border. Hegseth said the "protection of the sovereign territory of the United States is the job of the Defense Department." He said he was pleased the Pentagon "snapped to" last week, providing troops to strengthen the border barrier and transportation "for the mass deportation effort."
"Whatever is needed at the border will be provided," Hegseth said. "Whether that is through state active duty, Title 32 or Title 10. This is a shift: This is not the way it was done in the past. The Defense Department will support the defense of the territorial integrity of the United States of America's southern border, including reservists, National Guardsmen and active-duty [personnel] in compliance with the Constitution and the laws of our land, and the directives of the commander in chief."
Other areas the secretary will study include reinstating troops that were pushed out because of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and developing an Iron Dome anti-missile system for the United States.
Hegseth said he is focused on the men and women in uniform.
"Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting. [The United States] will be no better friend to our allies and no stronger adversary to those who want to test us and try us," he said. "I look forward to serving the troops, the warriors of this department. It's the honor of a lifetime, and we're going to get to work. God bless you all."