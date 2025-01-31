An official website of the United States Government 
DOD Support to the Southern Border in Photos

Jan. 31, 2025 |DOD News

A soldier looks through binoculars.
Watchful Eyes
A soldier assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Company from Milan, Ohio, uses binoculars to monitor the southern border near Santa Teresa, N.M., in support of U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 28, 2025. Northcom is working with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border. This initial deployment of more than 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total number of armed forces along the border to nearly 4,000.
Download: Full Size (1.31 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy
VIRIN: 250128-A-WU705-2671E

U.S. Northern Command is the Defense Department's operational lead for the employment of U.S. military forces carrying out President Donald J. Trump's executive orders on protecting the territorial integrity of the United States.

Two border patrol boats navigate a body of water.
Rio Patrol
U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Security Team Houston patrols with U.S. Border Patrol along the Rio Grande River in Texas, Jan. 28, 2025. The Coast Guard protects America’s borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Download: Full Size (1.4 MB)
Credit: Coast Guard
VIRIN: 250128-G-G0108-1001E
A Marine secures wired fencing.
Securing the Border
A Marine assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, secures concertina wire along the southern border wall near San Ysidro, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working with the Department of Homeland Security on the emplacement of physical barriers to add additional security to curtail illegal border crossings.
Download: Full Size (1.5 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Goodwin
VIRIN: 250127-M-GL456-1251E
Northcom is working with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border. 
Two soldiers in silhouette look at a helicopter in a hangar bay while standing in a field under a cloudy, blue sky.
Five military personnel work together to install wire fencing.
A soldier is reflected through a rearview mirror of a military vehicle.
A soldier writes on a notebook as he leans against a military vehicle.
A soldier looks through binoculars as another soldier stands behind him. A metal fence is in the background.
Spotlight: DOD Support to the Southern Border 

News: DOD Orders 1,500 Troops, Additional Assets to Southern Border
News: Defense Department Provides Support for Southern Border
border support Northern Command Army Marine Corps

