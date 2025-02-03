An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Says Full Control of Southern Border Equals 'Mission Accomplishment'

Feb. 3, 2025 | By Matthew Olay, DOD News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth today said that full control of the southern border is the goal of the current administration and all of the intergovernmental agencies working to enforce border security.

Two soldiers in camouflage uniforms are standing at the edge of a road near a van labeled “U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”
Bolstering the Border
Soldiers participate in a supply drop in McAllen, Texas, Feb. 2, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces.
Download: Full Size (1.93 MB)
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck
VIRIN: 250202-A-IX751-1004K


When talking to the media during his first visit to the border since being sworn in, Hegseth was asked what mission accomplishment looks like. 

"Mission accomplishment means 100% operational control of the border," Hegseth said. 

"Right now, that means a surge of manpower … We've seen thousands of active-duty and National Guard troops come to the border with additional assets and systems that allow us to surveil," he continued. 

The Defense Department announced Jan. 22, 2025, that it would be sending 1,500 active-duty service members to the border along with additional air and intelligence assets to assist other federal agencies and branches of service that are working to enforce border security.   

In addition to all DOD and other federal assets currently in place for border enforcement, Hegseth also highlighted the recent announcement that Mexico agreed to cooperate with enforcement operations from that country's side of the border.

"Because of President [Donald J.] Trump's adept ability to negotiate, we now have 10,000 Mexican troops that are going to be patrolling on the other side of the border. So, there's cooperation with Mexico, as well," Hegseth said.

When asked about the housing of migrants or deportees on military bases, Hegseth said DOD has numerous options available.

A female soldier in a camouflage uniform is sitting in the front seat of a passenger vehicle, observing a laptop computer screen.
Mobile Surveillance
Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Company, 489th Engineer Battalion, 90th Sustainment Brigade, operate a mobile surveillance camera site to monitor the barrier near Santa Teresa, N.M., Feb. 1, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.04 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Caleb Woodburn
VIRIN: 250201-A-XG428-1109E


"Any assets necessary at the Defense Department to support the expulsion and detention of those in our country illegally [are] on the table, to include — as has been widely reported — Guantanamo Bay," Hegseth said. 

On Jan. 29, 2025, Hegseth affirmed that DOD intends to house up to 30,000 criminal migrants at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, following the president's announcement that he would sign an executive order directing DOD to do so.  

Commenting on the day-to-day activities of the U.S. troops currently operating on the border, Hegseth explained that state-based service members have the authority to assist with actual enforcement procedures. In contrast, the federal troops are able to relieve U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from their observational duties so that those agents can then perform apprehensions. 

"I just talked with a bunch of great [enlisted service members] who are doing their duty. They're calling in observation to [U.S. Customs and Border Protection], who then interdict," Hegseth said, adding that the process has greatly increased the speed of apprehensions.  

"The ability to control every portion of the border — underneath, above ground, [by air] and by sea is something we take very seriously, and we will ensure [that happens] as rapidly as possible," Hegseth said. 

"Whatever is required from [the Department of Homeland Security] … from the border czar [Tom Homan] and others will be provided by the Defense Department. Because our mission is clear: 100% operational control … and we're proud to do it," he added. 

Hegseth concluded his meeting with the media by praising the military organizations participating in the federal border enforcement operation. 

"I want to give a shout-out to the commanders in the field who have executed rapidly and with maximum professionalism … across the spectrum," Hegseth said. 

"I'm incredibly proud of the warriors we have in the Defense Department and their commitment to this mission."

