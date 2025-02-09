Pentagon Prioritizes Homeland Defense, Warfighting, Slashing Wasteful Spending

During a media interview today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said efforts at the Defense Department include modernizing the nuclear triad and building an iron dome for the U.S., referring to the iron dome that defends Israel against aerial threats.
These and other homeland priorities will be reflected in the fiscal year 2026 defense budget and future defense budgets, he added.
The secretary also addressed defense spending. He said DOD is committed to passing a clean audit across the department, as the Marine Corps has done for the last two years.
"American taxpayers deserve to know exactly how and where their money is spent," he said. "We need to know when we spend dollars; we need to know where they're going and why."
He said the department welcomes Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which will help identify ways to streamline this process, fast-track acquisitions and cut waste.
The secretary will be traveling to Brussels, Belgium, this week to attend the NATO ministerial meeting. He also will be traveling to Poland and Germany to meet with his counterparts and U.S. service members stationed there.
Hegseth said he especially looks forward to meeting the troops and hopes to do some physical training with them.
"I want to make sure our troops understand how focused we are on their warfighting capabilities," he said.
But the focus is not just on Europe. It's also the Indo-Pacific region, he said, mentioning recent phone calls and meetings he's had with leaders in Australia, South Korea, the Philippines and Japan.
He said the focus there is maintaining a strategic advantage over China. "We want the future of the world to be free."
"We're confronting threats in real time, restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, reestablishing deterrence," he said.
"I'm proud to come alongside the 1.3 million uniformed members of the department who execute America's national security approach and do so with fidelity only to the Constitution and the rule of law, and that's all you can ask for," he said.