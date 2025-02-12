Stating that the U.S. does not believe NATO membership for Ukraine would be a "realistic" outcome of any negotiated peace settlement with Russia, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, today, called on NATO allied countries to increase their defense spending and take the lead in providing for Ukraine and Europe's security.
The secretary addressed the war in Ukraine and European security in general — while delivering opening remarks at the 26th iteration of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.
The UDCG, which was founded in response to Russia's unprovoked Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, is a coalition of some 50 nations that meet regularly to discuss Ukraine's security needs.
"We are at … a critical moment. As the war approaches its third anniversary, our message is clear: The bloodshed must stop, and this war must end," Hegseth told the group.
As an alternative to granting Ukraine NATO membership, Hegseth said that any security guarantees for Ukraine "must be backed by capable European and non-European troops."
"If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers to Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission, and they should not be covered under Article 5 [of the NATO treaty]," Hegseth said, adding that there must also be robust oversight of the line of contact from the international community.
"To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine," he said.
Stating that durable peace in Ukraine can only be established by merging allied strength with a realistic battlefield assessment, Hegseth also said the UDCG should recognize that it would be an "unrealistic objective" to try to return Ukraine to its pre-2014 borders.
"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he said.
Calling on members of the contact group to "meet the moment," Hegseth said that European NATO members should view safeguarding European security as an "imperative" and that providing an "overwhelming share" of both nonlethal and lethal aid is part of that.
"This means donating more ammunition and equipment, leveraging comparative advantages, expanding your defense industrial base and — importantly — leveling with your citizens about the threat facing Europe," Hegseth said, adding that he agrees with President Donald J. Trump's assessment that NATO nations should be increasing their defense spending levels from 2% of their gross domestic product to 5%.
"Increasing your commitment to your own security is a down payment for the future; a down payment … [on] peace through strength," Hegseth told the group.
Explaining that the U.S. needs to prioritize securing its borders while at the same facing peer competitor China and that country's "intent to threaten our homeland and core national interests in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth called on NATO's European countries to address the continent's security concerns.
"As the United States prioritizes its attention to these threats, European allies must lead from the front," Hegseth said.
"We ask each of your countries to step up on fulfilling the commitments that you have made, and we challenge your countries — and your citizens — to double down and re-commit yourselves not only to Ukraine's immediate security needs but to Europe's long-term defense and deterrence goals," he continued.
Though Hegseth said assuring the decades-old NATO alliance endures for decades into the future will require European allies to take ownership of the continent's security, he also made clear that the U.S. still stands firm with those allies.
"The United States remains committed to the NATO alliance and to the defense partnership with Europe, full stop," Hegseth said.
The secretary added that the U.S. will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship that encourages dependency. The relationship will prioritize empowering Europe to take responsibility for its own security.
"Honesty will be our policy going forward — but only in the spirit of solidarity," he said.