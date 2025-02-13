U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command's most senior leader pointed out three topics that have "direct implications for homeland defense" during a posture hearing today before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill.
Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot told the committee that growing cooperation between our country's global adversaries, evolving technologies in the hands of our competitors and the ongoing threat of non-state actors continuing to target the homeland all present real-world challenges for Northcom and NORAD.
Guillot said China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are cooperating together to challenge the U.S.
"While their cooperation does not approach the level of complete integration demonstrated by the United States and Canada, their transfer of weapons, military technology and basing access is a cause for significant concern," Guillot told the committee.
Guillot also said that associated risks to North America have continued to grow due to the level of incursions by Russian bomber aircraft into Alaskan and Canadian air defense zones having returned to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"[Additionally,] Russian Navy surface and subsurface vessels conducted out-of-area deployments off both U.S. coasts, including in the vicinity of Alaska," Guillot added.
On the topic of evolving technologies, Guillot said that rapid technological advancements have forced Northcom and NORAD to hurriedly adjust their defense posture.
"Small, uncrewed aircraft systems … proliferate the open market; and in the hands of malign actors, pose a growing threat to safety and security," Guillot said.
As an example of this, Guillot said there were 350 UAS detections over a total 100 different U.S. military installations reported last year.
He said that roughly just half of U.S. installations fall under U.S. Code Section 130i, meaning they are considered "covered" installations and are allowed to defend themselves from UAS incursions.
There are currently nine criteria that can qualify a base as being eligible for "covered" status, with nuclear facilities, missile defense bases and test facilities being among them, Guillot explained.
"My request and proposal would be, as we look at [Section] 130i again, … to expand coverage to all military installations and not just those that are [currently] covered," Guillot said, adding that he would like to see the range of self-defense extend beyond installation boundaries so that threats can be dealt with before reaching those boundaries.
Addressing the threat that non-state actors pose to the homeland, Guillot said radical Islamic terrorist groups have rejuvenated and are inspiring lone-wolf attacks such as the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans last month.
Guillot also described how Mexico-based, transnational criminal cartels are a threat to U.S. territorial integrity and the safety of U.S. citizens.
"With that strategic backdrop, homeland defense is our commands' top priority and essential task, and in mindset and action, nobody waits on NORAD or Northcom," Guillot said before proceeding to list numerous examples of how both commands have been addressing the challenges he listed.
Guillot explained that, over the past 12 months, NORAD and Northcom have intercepted joint Chinese and Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska, detected and assessed numerous North Korean missile launches and tracked Russian surface vessels off both coasts.
He said they have also supported natural disaster victims throughout the country and worked to counter transnational criminal networks at the border through the deployment of troops and "unique military capabilities" such as airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Guillot wrapped up his remarks by letting the committee know he appreciates the Defense Department and Congress' support for fielding all domain capabilities, with airborne moving target indicator satellites and an integrated undersea surveillance system among them.
"Defending our borders, establishing a continental missile shield, protecting critical infrastructure and force projection capability, and safeguarding our citizens will require the best our nations have to offer," Guillot said.
"And I'm grateful to the committee for your ongoing support of NORAD and Northcom's vital missions," he added. "We have the watch."