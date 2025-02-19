An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Federal Firefighters Who Combated California Wildfires Given Pentagon Tour

Feb. 19, 2025 | By Matthew Olay, DOD News

Ten U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service firefighters from two separate crews who spent much of January battling Southern California wildfires were given a tour of the Pentagon this afternoon as part of a four-day, USDA-hosted trip to Washington.

A man in a dress military uniform stands next to a static display showing military firefighting efforts. A small group a people with their backs to the camera are observing.
A man in a dress military uniform stands next to a static display showing military firefighting efforts. A small group a people with their backs to the camera are observing.
Pentagon Tour
Firefighters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service tour the Pentagon in Washington, Feb. 29, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.66 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza
VIRIN: 250219-D-PM193-1444K

During the approximately one-hour tour, five members of the Forest Service's Southern California-based Angeles National Forest firefighting crew and five members of the Missouri-based Mark Twain National Forest veteran crew were guided through the Pentagon's multiple floors and corridors. During the tour, they learned about the Defense Department's history. 

"It's an awesome opportunity. It's nice to [be invited] out here and [be thanked] for the work we've been doing in California," said Michael Miller, a two-year veteran of the Mark Twain firefighting crew and former U.S. Navy aviation mechanic who served from 2004 to 2013. 

"Being a veteran, walking down these aisles, seeing the history of the Navy [and] the history of the other branches was a really cool opportunity. I think it's really rewarding to myself and the vets I'm with," Miller added. 

Composed entirely of U.S. military veterans and stood up in January 2023, "The Mark Twain veteran crew provides veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with the training and experience needed to obtain meaningful employment in the wildland fire service," the crew's website reads

This past January, the Mark Twain crew deployed to Southern California during the initial outbreak of that region's wildfires. 

At first taking on the role of initial attack and bolstering the numbers of firefighters already on scene, the crew members soon found themselves working 16- to 24-hour shifts while proactively going into harm's way to prevent the fires from spreading.

Fires burn across a series of mountains.
Fires burn across a series of mountains.
California Wildfires
Wildfires rage in Southern California mountains, January 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.23 MB)
Credit: Samuel Bowen, Courtesy Photo
VIRIN: 250219-D-D0439-002
Men in firefighting gear gather around burned forest floor surrounded by chainsaws. Fires and smoke are in the background.
Men in firefighting gear gather around burned forest floor surrounded by chainsaws. Fires and smoke are in the background.
Fighting Fires
Firefighters from the Missouri-based U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Mark Twain National Forest veteran crew work to combat wildfires in Southern California, January 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.26 MB)
Credit: Samuel Bowen, Courtesy Photo
VIRIN: 250219-D-D0439-001
"We're a hand crew, so [we go] where the [fire] engines can't go. We were hiking up about 2,000 vertical feet of elevation, up to the most remote part of that fire every day … swinging hand tools and carrying chainsaws," said Samuel Bowen, superintendent of the 25-man Mark Twain crew and an Iraq War veteran who served in Army infantry. 

"It's such a great honor; I don't know how else to describe it, but it's really cool," Bowen said of touring the Pentagon.     

Eduardo Cerna is a 13-year Forest Service veteran and engineer with the Angeles National Forest firefighting crew who took on the Eaton and Hughes fires in January.

"The fires that happened, those were our backyard … and my engine company was one of the first units on scene [of] that fire," Cerna said. 

His team was initially tasked with doing all they could to save lives by evacuating as many people as possible before then moving on to trying to save structures. 

Cerna said it feels good for the USDA to recognize him and his fellow firefighters with an invitation to Washington.  

"Not that I'm doing this job to get the notoriety, but just knowing that, at higher levels above, they see what we're doing at the ground level … it feels good," he said, adding that he viewed the Pentagon and the amount of work that goes on within it "amazing."

A group of men, some in dress firefighter uniforms and others in long sleeve shirts and cargo pants, walk down a hallway.
A group of men, some in dress firefighter uniforms and others in long sleeve shirts and cargo pants, walk down a hallway.
Pentagon Walk
Firefighters from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service tour the Pentagon in Washington, Feb. 29, 2025.
Download: Full Size (1.87 MB)
Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Perkins
VIRIN: 250219-D-UO417-1220K

In addition to touring the Pentagon, the Forest Service firefighters toured other D.C. landmarks, including the White House and U.S. Capitol. 

The Pentagon has offered public tours since 1976. Today, there are up to five tours daily, each with a capacity of 60 visitors. Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except federal holidays.

Spotlight: Honoring Our Veterans
Spotlight: California Wildfire Response
California wildfires pentagon tours Veterans

Related Stories