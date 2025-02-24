Hegseth Welcomes Saudi Defense Minister to Pentagon, Underscores Partnership

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth today highlighted the importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia while hosting that country's defense minister during a bilateral engagement at the Pentagon.
After formally welcoming Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and his delegation, both men delivered prepared remarks in the secretary's office.
"As you know, [President Donald J. Trump has] made clear in his administration [that] we're going to pursue peace through strength and put America first," Hegseth said.
"But that does not mean ignoring partnerships; and, in fact, it requires greater attention to the ones that matter most," he continued, adding that the U.S. partnership with Saudi Arabia "matters a great deal."
Referencing the cooperation that took place between the countries during Trump's first administration, Hegseth pointed out that both nations worked together to pursue security and stability in the Middle East, as well as to combat terrorism in the region and increase mutual prosperity.
He also highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, noting that it dates back 80 years to when President Franklin D. Roosevelt met with Saudi King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud on the U.S. Navy cruiser USS Quincy.
"Since then, we've worked to take on terrorism and all its manifestations today, with groups like the Houthis," Hegseth said.
"Today, our relationship is a critical center of gravity in a very turbulent world," he added.
Stating that ending the war in Ukraine is one of the president's top priorities, Hegseth said he wanted to thank the Saudi Kingdom for hosting conversations between top U.S. and Russian officials in Riyadh, Feb. 18, 2025.
"And I also want to continue deepening and strengthening our partnership to pursue security and prosperity for both Americans and Saudis. So, I'm very much looking forward to a great discussion," Hegseth said.