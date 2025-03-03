Hegseth Restores Fort Moore to Fort Benning in Honor of WWI Soldier

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum today directing Fort Moore, Georgia, to be renamed Fort Benning.
The installation will now be renamed in honor of Army Cpl. Fred G. Benning, who "served with extraordinary heroism during World War I with the United States Army, and in recognition of the installation's storied history of service to the United States of America," the memo reads.
Originally established and named Camp Benning in October 1918 after Civil War-era Confederate Gen. Henry L. Benning, the installation kept Benning's name until being renamed Fort Moore — after Army Lt. Gen Hal Moore and his wife, Julia Compton Moore — in May 2023.
A native of Norfolk, Nebraska, Cpl. Benning enlisted in the Army in April 1917 at the age of 17. After completing basic training, Benning deployed to Europe and "served with distinction with the 16th Infantry Regiment," according to the memo.
The Army awarded the Distinguished Service Cross to Benning for "extraordinary heroism in action" during events that took place Oct. 9, 1918, south of Exermont, France. (Benning received his award via U.S. mail, as he declined to have it presented to him with military honors. Officers at Benning's local recruiting office stated that such modesty was emblematic of the spirit of soldiers who have merited such awards, according to a local newspaper clipping from the time).
"After the enemy killed his platoon commander and disabled two senior non-commissioned officers, Cpl. Benning took command of the surviving 20 men of his company and courageously led them through heavy fire to their assigned objective in support of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive," the memo reads, adding that Benning "continued his selfless service" after returning home from the war Sept. 3, 1919, and ultimately going on to serve as the mayor of Neligh, Nebraska.
Benning died in May 1974.
"Cpl. Benning was the living embodiment of the Infantryman's Creed, as he never failed his country's trust and fought to the objective to triumph for his unit and his country," the memo reads, adding that the directive to rename the installation after Benning both "recognizes the heroes who have trained for decades at the installation" and "honors the warfighter ethos."
The Columbus, Georgia, Army installation supports more than 120,000 active-duty military, reserve component soldiers, family members, civilian employees and retirees.
The installation is home to the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the United States Army Armor School, the United States Army Infantry School, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, elements of the 75th Ranger Regiment and multiple other tenant units.
This is the second military installation that Hegseth has directed to be restored to its previous surname, albeit honoring separate individuals.
On Feb. 11, 2025, Hegseth directed Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to restore its name to Fort Bragg in honor of WWII Army Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, an airborne infantryman who received the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity — as well as a Purple Heart for wounds sustained — during the Battle of the Bulge.